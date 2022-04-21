U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.69
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4300
    +0.5030 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,191.79
    -1,339.42 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Denali Water Solutions, LLC Acquires Tribeca Transport, LLC

Denali Water Solutions
·2 min read

Russellville, Arkansas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Water Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of Tribeca Transport, LLC, a company that manages organic waste in Washington and Oregon. The purchase closed on April 14, 2022.

Based in Woodland, Washington, Tribeca handles transportation and land application services for biosolids generated by industrial food processors and municipal wastewater treatment facilities. Its operations stretch from Seattle, Washington to Eugene, Oregon along the Interstate 5 corridor. Tribeca holds permits for more than 160,000 acres for land application, a process that recycles waste and provides agricultural producers with a valuable soil amendment. It also works with food processors to generate electricity with digested waste.

“We are all about sustainability and returning residuals back to the earth. That matches up perfectly with Denali’s philosophy,” said Eric Thwaites, who prior to the closing was co-owner of Tribeca and its chief operation officer. Thwaites will continue to oversee Tribeca’s operations as its General Manager.

With Tribeca’s resources integrated with Denali’s, Thwaites said he sees “huge opportunity” for Denali to add more customers, add more acreage for land application, and serve more parts of the region. Growth will build upon the excellent relationships Tribeca has with customers and regulators, Thwaites said.

With the acquisition of Tribeca, Denali adds land application of organic waste to its existing Pacific Northwest operations. The integration of Tribeca builds upon Denali’s 2021 acquisition of Swanson Bark & Wood Products, Inc., a producer and retailer of bagged and wholesale mulch and soil products based in Longview, Washington. Swanson and Tribeca are located just a few miles apart, and Denali will take advantage of transportation synergies with the two sites.

Denali CEO Andy McNeill said, “Tribeca aligns with our strategy to expand and integrate organic waste management in the Pacific Northwest. Our national expertise in biosolids and land application will allow the business developed by Tribeca to continue to flourish. In addition, the synergies with our current operations mean Denali will serve more customers, have a greater footprint in the Western U.S., and add more value to the material we process.”

About Denali Water Solutions

Denali Water Solutions is a specialty waste and environmental services company that believes it is our collective responsibility to protect the quality of water and natural resources through recycling waste in sustainable ways. We aim to beneficially reuse waste to reduce or eliminate the use of landfills. Our vision is to meet this responsibility by offering innovative and economical solutions for the management, handling, disposal, and conversion of organic waste materials for our customers and the communities we serve. Learn more at DenaliWater.com.

CONTACT: Adam Leija Denali Water Solutions 2146419633 Adam.Leija@DenaliWater.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Uranium Stocks Melted Today

    There seemed to be no fresh news catalyst to explain the meltdown in uranium stocks, and they evidently rode the broad-based sell-off in commodity stocks Thursday. Chances are, uranium stocks would have fared much better otherwise given the latest updates coming from the industry. Among the factors that typically affect uranium stocks, prominent ones include uranium prices, fossil fuel prices, and developments in the nuclear energy industry.

  • Top Alternative Energy Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the alternative energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    Carbon fuels are being replaced, but it isn't happening quickly. That's why you'll want to own high-yield Enbridge.

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.

  • Baker Hughes Acquires Mosaic Materials to Advance Next-Generation Carbon Dioxide Capture Technology

    HOUSTON and LONDON, April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has acquired Mosaic Materials Inc. to further develop and scale its next-generation capture technology f...

  • Scientists found evidence of an earthquake so big, it drove humans away for 1,000 years

    A group of archaeologists has found evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. A new study featured in Science Advances says that the newly discovered Chile megaquake took place around 3,800 years ago. The quake was so terrible that it led to the abandonment of nearby coastlines for almost 1,000 years. This Chile megaquake … The post Scientists found evidence of an earthquake so big, it drove humans away for 1,000 years appeared first on BGR.

  • Mom is horrified to discover why her filtered water has such a sweet aftertaste: ‘I’m a bad mom’

    Despite washing her bottle thoroughly, and using a Brita filter, her water was mysteriously sweet and delicious — then she discovered the shocking reason why.

  • Apple could be forced to change iPhone charging cable after latest EU vote

    New plug intended to cut down waste – but Apple has argued that it would instead caused problems for millions of iPhone users

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well

  • Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

    Discovery will help realise ‘the global zero-carbon sustainability goal’, researchers say

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • BEYOND MEAT® CREATES CUSTOM RIDE-THRU, AN ECO-FRIENDLY SPIN ON THE CLASSIC DRIVE-THRU, IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is taking over Woodbine Beach Trail on Earth Day, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering a unique and delicious way for Torontonians to reduce their environmental footprint with a custom ride-thru and free Beyond Burgers®. By providing an easy way to make everyday routines more sustainable—like commuting by bike or shifting to plant-based protein—Beyond Meat aims to promote habits that are better for people and the planet this Earth Day and beyond.

  • From Waste to Warmth: 'The Best of Both Worlds'

    New Ridge RNG facility planned for southwestern Ontario landfill, with support from Enbridge Gas

  • Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

    Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears — a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. “Worse than murder hornets!” was the tongue-in-cheek title of a U.S. Department of Agriculture webinar in 2020 about Callery pears including the two dozen thornless ornamental varieties sold since the 1960s. “They’re a real menace,” said Jerrod Carlisle, who discovered that four trees in his yard and one at a neighbor’s had spawned thousands on 50 acres (20 hectares) he was turning from cropland to woods in Otwell, a community of about 400 in southern Indiana.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Stake in Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is considering buying a stake in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit as the oil-rich kingdom pivots to greener forms of energy production, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosc

  • Bausch + Lomb Reports More Than 48 Million Units of Contact Lens, Eye Care and Lens Care Materials Recycled Through ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling programs have recycled a total of 48,235,850 million units, or 290,145 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials, which is the equivalent of the weight of approximately 31 elephants.1 Both programs are made possible through a collaboration with TerraCycle®, a world leader in the colle

  • Madewell Advances Its Resale Program

    The resale market is expected to show heady growth, according to ThredUp.

  • Citi, Bank of America to issue recycled plastic credit cards

    Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. [bac] said separately on Thursday they plan to issue credit cards made with recycled plastic made from old credit cards. Citi said the rollout of its recycled PVC plastic (rPVC) cards will start in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, before being distributed globally. Citi said its rPVC cards will be made with 85% recycled industrial waste per finished card in a process that will reduce CO2 emissions by 36% compared to a standard PVC card. For