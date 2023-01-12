U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.75
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,079.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,458.50
    -18.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.30
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    +0.97 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6800
    -0.7450 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,127.96
    +693.25 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.40
    +16.69 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.74
    +39.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Denave unveils new visual identity

·3 min read

The new look reflects the company's dynamic approach and reaffirms commitment to growth

NEW DELHI, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave, a global technology-powered sales enablement enterprise, today announced a brand refresh including a new visual identity, redesigned logo and website, as part of its global brand strategy. Designed for today's evolving digital era, the new identity represents the company's commitment to growth and innovation, evolution of core brand values, and dedication in delivering unparalleled sales solutions.

Denave_New_Logo
Denave_New_Logo

Through its 24-year-old legacy, Denave has led the way while remaining committed to its foundational values of keeping clients, employees, and the community at the helm. The refresh is a step forward in the company's rapid global expansion strategy to deliver integrated sales solutions that caters to the diverse needs of the clients across geographies.

Speaking on this occasion, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO at Denave, said, "The refreshed identity acknowledges the great optimism and purpose-driven progression, as we continue to grow and create opportunities for the future. Our industry-leading talent, service offerings and growth across sectors is a testament of our brand story. The new identity will serve as the bedrock of Denave's growth as we explore new markets and meet the future needs of our clients across the globe."

"The rebranding initiative builds upon Denave's culture that prides itself on acting with agility, championing novel ways to consistently deliver value-driven outcomes, thinking differently, and leverage the infinite possibilities of a digitally powered future," said Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer at Denave.

"The rebranding celebrates our enterprising spirit inside and out, with a strategy laser-focused on the global audience and the changing business dynamics. The brand refresh captures new design elements that bring our brand story to life. These changes reaffirm our position as market leaders, reflecting our approach to always offer the solutions that work best for our clients," said Shubhra Sinha, Vice President, Marketing at Denave.

The updated visual identity comprises a logo with a wordmark spelling out the company name and a stylized 'D' that has two square dots in the front. The primary colours Black and Yellow represent Denave's professionalism to deliver customer-focused solutions and its vivacious, cheerful culture. The refreshed design incorporates prominent use of the Denave tagline (Sales.Enabled) along with updated color palette and a bold new typeface that underlines our clean, minimalistic, and modern business outlook.

About Denave

Denave was envisioned over 24 years ago with the goal to become a global sales catalyst. With deep market knowledge, superior data, and proprietary technology, our multi-dimensional service offerings help clients across diverse industries to transform their businesses and find greater sales success. We are staunchly committed to develop solution-driven strategies supported by a robust sales engine, with the presence across 5 continents, 50+ countries, and 500+ cities. Riding on the growth momentum, UDS has acquired a controlling interest in the firm, further integrating competencies and expanding our geographic presence in key markets. For more information, please visit www.denave.com.

For further information, please contact:

Karan Bhutani
General Manager – Marketing & Communications
Email: karan.bhutani@denave.com
Phone: +91-9711421721

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978512/Denave_New_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denave-unveils-new-visual-identity-301718643.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Alibaba (BABA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $115.02, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock, According to DBS

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Preliminary Revenues Top Expectations

    Amarin Corporation (AMRN) expects to generate total revenues in the range of $88-$90 million in fourth-quarter 2022. Share price rises following the announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Traders Lose Trust in CPI Data Security in Wake of Volume Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders from New York to Chicago to London will be glued to their screens Thursday morning waiting for the latest consumer price index reading from the Labor Department, which is due at 8:30 a.m. in Washington. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau S

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.

  • Microsoft Says It Will Give US Workers Unlimited Time Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it is shifting vacation policy to give US workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lif

  • TSMC defies chip downturn with record Q4; cuts 2023 capex as demand weakens

    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC reported a forecast-beating 78% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, is a rare bright spot in the global tech industry which is grappling with worsening consumer demand brought about by decades-high inflation rates, rising interest rates and economic downturn. Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly profit tumbled two-thirds to an eight-year low, with the South Korean firm blaming a weakening global economy which hammered memory chip prices and curbed demand for electronic devices.