Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Denbury, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$692m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$299m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Denbury has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 23% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Denbury's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Denbury Tell Us?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Denbury. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 699%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 47% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Denbury has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with a respectable 40% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Denbury can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Denbury and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

