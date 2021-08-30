Denim Fabrics Market worth USD 30.14 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.74% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denim Fabrics Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Denim Fabrics Market Information By Type, By and By Region - Forecast to 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 30.14 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 21.55 Billion in 2020.

Market Scope:

The MRFR analysis profiles a few key manufacturers of denim fabrics in the report, including

KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD (Japan)

UNITIN-INDUSTRIAS MORERA SA (Spain)

LNJ Denim (India)

KAIHARA Corporation (Switzerland)

Kuzgunlar Textile (Turkey)

NASEL TEXTILE (Turkey)

Xingtai H & J Textiles Co Ltd (China)

KILIM GROUP (Turkey)

ADM Denim (Pakistan)

KUROKI CO. LTD (Japan)

ISKO (Italy)

PT Tyfountex (Indonesia)

Arvind Mills (India)

Mount Vernon (US)



With considerable denim fabrics market share, these vendors continue to make huge efforts to bolster their global reach by introducing innovative products as well as solutions. They also use competitive marketing strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and agreements that add to the denim fabrics market value. For instance, in August 2021, Antur Supply Co., a Welsh apparel brand, introduced a Kickstarter fund-raising campaign to produce their highly durable and unique denim jeans. Manufactured in Wales, the reimagined denim jeans were designed in response to the fast-fashion poor quality jeans. 30% stronger compared to the traditional jeans, and four times more stretchable, the new Antur jeans are designed from a blend of Coolmax, Lycra, and Cotton for improved durability, and comfort.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Key Growth Drivers:

As a rough and tough fabric, denim has managed to capture the attention of a considerable mass worldwide. It is now viewed as a highly fashion-sensitive fabric and generates enormous demand among consumers with rising disposable incomes. While the United States was the biggest manufacturer of denim a few decades ago, several Asian nations are now on the top of their game. The major success factors for the global market in China, Indonesia, and India can be incredible growth of the clothing and textile industry, and the vast population of fashion-conscious consumers.

The denim fabrics market has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, thanks to the fact that denim jeans are now considered a wardrobe staple, offering high comfort and a keen sense of style. With extended life span in comparison to other apparel types, and their use in different social occasions, the demand has been mounting rapidly worldwide. In the past decade, denim fabric has unveiled its ability to overcome gender and age barriers. The growth of the denim fabrics industry is further driven by the surging preference for premium clothing and the propensity for brands.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Denim Fabrics

Market Restraints:

The rising availability of a variety of substitutes coupled with the significant prices of denim fabric compared to other types of fabrics in the market would challenge the global manufacturers in the coming years.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the denim fabrics market value to a large extent, given the weakened growth of the textile and clothing sector, chemicals industry and more. The global market for denim fabrics has been reeling from the huge financial duress and also the imbalance emerging in the supply and demand ratio.

However, the Denim Fabrics Market Size would continue expanding due to the strong government support, in the form of investments in research and development activities.

Market Segmentation

Type and application are the top segments considered in the MRFR report, to present a detailed outline of the Denim Fabrics Industry.

Types of denim fabrics available in the market include Colored Denim, Crushed Denim, Ecru Denim, Bubble Gum Denim, Vintage Denim, Denim from Fox Fiber, Raw or Dry Denim, Organic Denim, Selvedge Denim, and many more. Selvedge denim experienced highest popularity, due to its clean edge and more natural look, which facilitates untangling of the fabric. The soaring demand for durable, unique, and high-quality fabrics would foster the segment’s growth in the near future. Meanwhile, organic denim fabrics is gaining significant traction as well since it is 100% cotton and comes without any chemicals. The rising preference for non-allergic fabrics such as organic denims would also elevate the product demand.

Major applications of denim fabrics are Homeware, Clothing, Accessories, and others. Clothing is by far the biggest and the fastest-advancing segment in the market. Its share in 2019 was over 70% of the global market, on account of the fast-paced urbanization, booming population, and the surging per capita disposable income.



Regional Status

Denim fabrics market growth trends have been studied with respect to a few major regions, namely Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific, with the highest denim fabrics market size of around 30% captured in 2019, has emerged the global leader. It is also projected that the APAC market would procure the fastest growth rate of 4% during the conjectured period. Denim fabric’s mounting demand in the region is the result of the rising investments in the clothing sector across China, Indonesia, and India. China would remain the biggest gainer in the regional market throughout the evaluation period, given the escalating economic standards and the rapid urbanization. The textile & apparel industry’s incredible growth in India backed by large-scale government spending on advanced textiles also adds to the market’s strength. Mounting preference for luxury clothing brands among consumers and the evolving lifestyles foster the business growth as well. Also, the considerable surge in the disposable incomes of the ever-expanding middle-class populace in the country would foster the organosilicon polymers market share in the years ahead.

North America will also see substantial growth between 2020 and 2027, with the denim fabrics market value bolstered by the stunning rise in residential construction activities, especially in the United States. The US holds the largest denim fabrics market share, thanks to the surging preference for home décor materials and the rapid rise in the number of domestic firms in end-use sectors.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Denim Fabrics Market Information By Type (Selvedge Denim, Raw or Dry Denim, Colored Denim, Organic Denim, Denim from Fox Fiber, Crushed Denim, Vintage Denim, Ecru Denim, Bubble Gum Denim, Others), By Application (Clothing, Accessories, Homeware, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2028



