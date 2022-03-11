U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

Denim Jeans Market Worth USD 72050 Million by 2022-2028 | Global Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities, Challenges

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo

Pune, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denim Jeans market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Denim Jeans. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Denim Jeans market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Denim Jeans market size is estimated to be worth USD 57940 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 72050 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19936216

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. Denim Jeans have very wide appeal. For some people denim jeans are considered as comfortable, durable and easy, for others they are more trendy and cool.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Denim Jeans market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

  • Levi Strauss & Co.

  • VF Corporation

  • Diesel S.p.A

  • PVH Corporation

  • Uniqlo

  • Gap

  • H&M

  • G-Star RAW C.V.

  • Inditex

  • Mavi Jeans

  • Ralph Lauren Corporation

  • Joe's Jeans

  • Edwin

  • American Eagle Outfitters

  • Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

  • Mango

  • Guess

  • Esprit Holdings Ltd

  • Lucky Brand

  • Replay

  • Dolce & Gabbana Srl

  • AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

  • Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

  • J Brand

Major producers in the sector include Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation and Diesel S.p.A, which accounted for 5.128%, 3.743% and 2.390% of revenue in 2017, respectively.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19936216

Market Segmentation:

Denim Jeans market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Denim Jeans report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Regular Fit

  • Slim Fit

  • Loose Fit

Segment by Application

  • Women

  • Men

  • Children

Regional Analysis:

By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, with more than 34 percent in 2018.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19936216

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Global Denim Jeans Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America Denim Jeans Market Size by Type, Application, Country

7 Europe Denim Jeans Market Size by Type, Application, Country

8 Asia Pacific Denim Jeans Market Size by Type, Application, Country

9 Latin America Denim Jeans Market Size by Type, Application, Country

10 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Market Size by Type, Application, Country

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Denim Jeans Study

15 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19936216


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


