Denim Jeans Market Worth USD 72050 Million by 2022-2028 | Global Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities, Challenges
Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo
Pune, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denim Jeans market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Denim Jeans. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Denim Jeans market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.
The global Denim Jeans market size is estimated to be worth USD 57940 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 72050 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.
Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. Denim Jeans have very wide appeal. For some people denim jeans are considered as comfortable, durable and easy, for others they are more trendy and cool.
Competitive Landscape:
Report offers the Denim Jeans market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include
By Company
Levi Strauss & Co.
VF Corporation
Diesel S.p.A
PVH Corporation
Uniqlo
Gap
H&M
G-Star RAW C.V.
Inditex
Mavi Jeans
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Joe's Jeans
Edwin
American Eagle Outfitters
Giorgio Armani S.P.A.
Mango
Guess
Esprit Holdings Ltd
Lucky Brand
Replay
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.
Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)
J Brand
Major producers in the sector include Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation and Diesel S.p.A, which accounted for 5.128%, 3.743% and 2.390% of revenue in 2017, respectively.
Market Segmentation:
Denim Jeans market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Denim Jeans report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type
Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
Segment by Application
Women
Men
Children
Regional Analysis:
By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, with more than 34 percent in 2018.
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
