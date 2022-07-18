U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,861.28
    -1.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.54
    +0.28 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,462.06
    +9.64 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.88
    +8.51 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.29
    +3.70 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.13 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0157
    +0.0070 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9670
    +0.0370 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    +0.0094 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0770
    -0.3790 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,927.41
    +963.21 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.20
    +17.01 (+3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Denmark bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

Denmark is effectively banning Google's services in schools, after officials in the municipality of Helsingør were last year ordered to carry out a risk assessment around the processing of personal data by Google.

In a verdict published last week, Denmark's data protection agency, Datatilsynet, revealed that data processing involving students using Google's cloud-based Workspace software suite -- which includes Gmail, Google Docs, Calendar and Google Drive -- "does not meet the requirements" of the European Union's GDPR data privacy regulations.

Specifically, the authority found that the data processor agreement -- or Google's terms and conditions -- seemingly allow for data to be transferred to other countries for the purpose of providing support, even though the data is ordinarily stored in one of Google's EU data centers.

Google's Chromebook laptops, and by extension Google Workspace, are used in schools across Denmark. But Datatilsynet focused specifically on Helsingør for the risk assessment after the municipality reported a "breach of personal data security" back in 2020. While this latest ruling technically only applies to schools in Helsingør for now, Datatilsynet notes that many of the conclusions it has reached will "probably apply to other municipalities" that use Google Chromebooks and Workspace. It added that it expects these other municipalities "to take relevant steps" off the back of the decision it reached in Helsingør.

The ban is effective immediately, but Helsingør has until August 3 to delete user data.

Data flows

At the heart of the issue is the now defunct EU-US Privacy Shield that regulated how data can be shared between the EU and United States. While a new data flow deal has been agreed to in principle, it is not yet in effect, which has left many organizations in limbo. Consequently, Big Tech companies are relying on standard contractual clauses for their data processing practices.

A Google spokesperson told TechCrunch:

We know that students and schools expect the technology they use to be legally compliant, responsible, and safe. That’s why for years, Google has invested in privacy best practices and diligent risk assessments, and made our documentation widely available so anyone can see how we help organisations to comply with the GDPR.

Schools own their own data. We only process their data in accordance with our contracts with them. In Workspace for Education, students' data is never used for advertising or other commercial purposes. Independent organisations have audited our services, and we keep our practices under constant review to maintain the highest possible standards of safety and compliance.

This latest announcement comes after local data watchdogs in France, Italy and Austria ruled that websites using Google Analytics to track visitors contravened European data privacy rules, given that personal data is transferred to the U.S. for processing. And Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), meanwhile, is currently mulling how Facebook's parent company Meta is transferring data between Europe and the U.S., which could impact how Europeans are able to access services such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

With European lawmakers keen to establish a greater degree of digital sovereignty, Google has been bolstering its platform and infrastructure to help ensure public and private organizations stay with the company. A few months back, Google announced that it would be rolling out new "sovereign controls" for Workspace users in Europe, allowing them to "control, limit, and monitor transfers of data to and from the EU."

However, these controls won't be made available until later this year, with additional data control tools arriving throughout 2023. And it's still not clear at this early stage whether these new tools will be watertight in terms of GDPR compliance.

Recommended Stories

  • As the West tries to outgun China over peace in the Horn of Africa, can liberal values win the day?

    Threatened by China's growing influence in the Horn of Africa, more Western nations are moving to broker peace in decades-long conflicts in the region. On June 21, just China's special envoy was hosting the first Horn of Africa peace conference in Ethiopia, Britain announced the appointment of its own special diplomat for the eight eastern nations. Sarah Montgomery, as special envoy to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, would "lead the UK response to international activity in the Red Sea region

  • Sri Lanka declares emergency ahead of president vote

    STORY: Streets in Colombo remained calm on Monday morning, with traffic and pedestrians out on the streets.Harendra Gururatna, who volunteers at the main protest sites said the state of emergency and curfews have been declared a few times, but protesters have continued to camp at a protest site near the President's Secretariat.Auto-rickshaw drivers in days-long fuel queues inched their vehicles towards petrol stations under the watchful eye of armed security."it is very difficult these days because we have, I have to keep my vehicle at home and come in the bus only to work," said Rukshan Vijaykulasuriya, who works in an insurance company."It (the state of emergency) is going to take us from bad to worse. There is no hope in this country," Catholic priest Father Manu Kumar told Reuters as he was waiting in line for fuel.Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have imposed a state of emergency several times since April, when public protests took hold against the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis and a persistent shortage of essentials.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore last week after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and office. The parliament will vote for a new president on Wednesday (July 20).

  • Can everdrop scale it's plastic-bottle-free cleaning products, as well as build a global brand?

    Household cleaning chemicals in the form of a tablet that can be dissolved in water appear to have given rise to a number of startups. As well as Munich-based startup everdrop, there is also Atmo Home out of Berlin, as well as Grove Collaborative, Blueland, Smol, Spruce, Ocean Saver… the list goes on. Everdrop has now closed an €80 million Series B financing round in equity and venture debt, led by the Belgian growth investor Sofina, the Impact Fund of the BCorp-certified Swiss banking group Lombard Odier and US-based venture debt partner TriplePoint Capital.

  • Balkan Countries Sign Deal to Unlock EU Enlargement Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Balkan states signed an agreement that will allow North Macedonia and Albania to formally start negotiations to join the European Union, a process long-delayed by bilateral quarrels between countries in the volatile region. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Weighs Mortgage Grace Period to Appease Angry HomebuyersS&P 500 Erases Gains With Nasdaq 100; Apple

  • UK forces Meta to halt its forced sale of Giphy

    The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has ordered the country’s antitrust watchdog to review the decision to order Meta to sell Giphy.

  • Brazilian FM: 'Give peace a chance,' discusses Brazil's relations with the US, China, Russia

    Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss his country's foreign policy and its role on the world stage. Franca lauded his country's close relationship with China.

  • Stellantis to end Jeep production in China after failing to take control of GAC joint venture

    Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, will stop building Jeep vehicles in China and has agreed to terminate an unprofitable joint venture with GAC Group amid stiff competition in the world's largest car market. The decision, which will result in a non-cash impairment charge of €297 million (US$301 million), was made after Stellantis failed to take a majority stake in GAC Fiat Chrysler. It also represents a shift in Stellantis' China strategy, which will see the company focus on electric vehicles (

  • New officer dies during training 1 month after joining department, Arkansas cops say

    The 38-year-old patrolman “was joyful, kind, humble, strong of character and had a calling to serve others.”

  • Shanghai enforces new COVID testing, some areas in China extend lockdowns

    Several large Chinese cities including Shanghai are rolling out new mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents to counter new clusters of COVID-19 infections, with some measures being criticised on the internet. China has reported an average of around 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of Monday. While that is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia, China is adamant about implementing its dynamic zero COVID policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge.

  • China corruption: Executive who oversaw main semiconductor industry fund under investigation

    The former chief executive at the company that manages China's main semiconductor industry investment fund has been put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-corruption watchdog. The investigation of Lu Jun, who stepped down as head of investment firm Sino IC Capital in late 2020, was announced by the CCDI in a post on its website last Friday. CCDI, the highest internal control institution of China's Communist Party, did not mentio

  • Fighter jets to fly over Columbia at night as part of training flights from airport

    Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise for those who live and work near the airport, the South Carolina Air National Guard said.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • We Spent a Week at a Luxe Italian Wellness Retreat That Replaces Carbonara With Daily Hikes

    The Ranch's new outpost outside of Rome brings Californian fitness to the continent. Did anything get lost in translation?

  • Russian independent TV Rain announces relaunch from abroad

    The liberal-leaning Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain) was due to resume broadcasting on Monday evening from abroad after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dozhd, portrayed in the 2021 film "Tango with Putin", was visited and praised in 2011 by then-president Dmitry Medvedev when it was just a year old, and largely apolitical. But like all Russian independent media, it has been harassed relentlessly since Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency in 2012.

  • Boeing says it's 'disappointed' union recommends rejecting contract offer in St. Louis

    Boeing said Saturday it is "disappointed" that the union representing 2,500 St. Louis-area workers was recommending members reject Boeing's contract offer.

  • Ukraine wages its own war against Russia's cultural icons in its midst

    As war rages, streets bearing names of famous Russians strike a discordant note for Ukraine

  • A Therapist Reacts to Robin's ADHD Symptoms in 'Stranger Things 4'

    Psychotherapist Georgia Dow analyzes the character's very recognizable behavior.

  • Local fire department give tips on how to avoid accidental fires this summer

    Local fire officials give tips on how to stay fire safe

  • Student Voice: Pandemic Attendance Crisis is About More Than COVID

    When it comes to students missing class, most people think it’s about COVID, and COVID only. But in reality, it’s more than that. Some students had trouble making friends, and some had no friends at all. Some, like me, struggled with certain classes. And then the number of absent students began to breed more of […]

  • Netflix Q2 Earnings Preview: Can ‘Stranger Things’ Soften the Blow of a Dismal Quarter?

    When Netflix reports second-quarter results Tuesday, the key barometer for Wall Street will be whether the streamer will overdeliver on already low expectations — or, like the Indiana town that’s the centerpiece of “Stranger Things,” it will get sucked deeper into a pit of despair. Netflix projected a net loss of 2 million streaming subscribers […]