Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 19.6% to Reach $5.28 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028
Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BNPL payments are expected to grow by 19.6% on an annual basis to reach US$5,285.0 million in 2023.
The BNPL payment industry in Denmark has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Denmark remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$4,420.0 million in 2022 to reach US$8,802.6 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Denmark. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
Afterpay
Cashper
Klarna
ViaBill
Denmark BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028
Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028
Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt
Denmark BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028
Convenience - Short Term Loans
Credit - Loan Term Loans
Denmark BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028
Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
Three-Party BNPL Offering
Denmark BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028
Open Loop System
Closed Loop System
Denmark BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028
Standalone
Banks & Payment Service Providers
Marketplaces
Denmark BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028
Online Channel
POS Channel
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Sales Uplift by Product Category
Share by Age Group
Share by Income
Share by Gender
Adoption Rationale
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt9kx7-buy-now?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900