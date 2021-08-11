U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Denmark Light Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2021: Companies View Vehicle Leasing as a Solution to the Growing Number of Challenges they Face in Their Mobility Needs

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers these evolutionary trends that the publisher expects to shape the market and provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in Denmark. It also provides a market overview and outlook.

Companies view vehicle leasing as a solution to the growing number of challenges they face in their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.

Businesses focus on their core products or services and seek to outsource support activities. Mobility is a significant department involving a wide range of activities, from fleet purchases to remarketing. Unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, fleet maintenance irregularities, and risks of residual value dips can crop up in each value chain segment.

Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, along with a host of other benefits. The rising demand for these services and facilities drives leasing market growth, gives it a structure, and regulates the ecosystem.

This study sheds light on the market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. It discusses the company car segment in detail, focusing on the development and growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments.

The analysis considers historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both operational and financial leasing segments for the base year (2019).

The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the region's macroeconomic factors and emerging business models that reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Denmark Light Vehicle Leasing Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

  • Key Growth Metrics

3. Research Scope and Definition

  • Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

  • Definitions

4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

  • Total Market and Company Car Forecast

  • Corporate Leasing Market Forecast

  • Private Leasing Market Forecast

  • Vehicle Funding by Powertrain Type

  • Vehicle Funding Analysis by Powertrain Type

  • Vehicle Funding by Fleet Size

  • Vehicle Funding by Sales Channel

  • Vehicle Funding Analysis by Sales Channel

  • Vehicle Funding by Brand Class

  • Used Car Leasing Market Forecast

  • Rental Segment Forecast by Rental Period

6. Market Competition Analysis

  • Market Competition - Corporate Leasing

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Short-Term Lease for Customers Preferring Flexibility

  • Growth Opportunity 2: EV Leasing for Fleet Emission Control

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Used Car Leasing for Cost-Conscious Customers

  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me763w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


