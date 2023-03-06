Denmark Organic Food Market 2023 - 2028: More Than One-third of Danish Food Sales are Made up of Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Company Logo

Danish Organic Food Market

Danish Organic Food Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Organic Food Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of Denmark Organic Food Industry. The market is expected to grow to US$ 7.56 Billion at a CAGR of 14.01% by 2028.

The world's most pro-organic customers are from Denmark. As a result, Denmark boasts the greatest percentage of organic products worldwide and a thriving organic food industry. Sales of organic food in Denmark keep breaking records.

The distinctive and officially recognized label has been crucial to the broad development of organic food items in Denmark. Denmark is once again setting the pace because it is the nation in the world where sales of organic products account for the largest share of all food sales.



The number of organic farms also continues to grow. In 2021, this number increased to more than 30,000 farms. It is expected that more farmers will continue to convert from conventional to organic farming, driven by economic and consumer demand.

According to the Danish Agricultural Agency, when compared to traditional farming, organic agriculture improves the welfare of animals, prohibits the use of synthetic pesticides, and results in less nitrate runoff into the environment.



More than one-third of Danish Food Sales are made up of Organic Fruits and Vegetables



Based on Organic Food Products, Danish Market was divided into Organic Beverages, Organic dairy, Processed Food, Organic Meat, Fish, Poultry & Eggs, Organic Rice, bread, Pasta, flour, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, and other Organic products. Fruits and vegetables represent the greatest market for organic food items.

This increase in organic retail sales may be attributable to Danes' increased spending on environmentally friendly fruit and vegetable selections in recent years. Retail chains have also greatly expanded their selection of organic products. In addition, growing public awareness of the negative consequences of synthetic chemicals used in food production has helped organic food become more popular in recent years.



Furthermore, dairy accounts for one-fifth of sales of organic products, coming in second place to fruits and vegetables. Danish organic milk producers have experienced a significant structural change, with production currently concentrated on a few large farms. According to our analysis, Denmark's organic food market will be worth $3.44 billion by 2022.



Groceries Trade, including Online Commerce, will capture most of the Market



Based on Sales Channels, Denmark's organic food market was segmented into the Groceries trade, including online commerce, Foodservice, and Mini-Markets & Specialty shops. Groceries trade, including online transactions, will boom and make up the most significant revenue of the total organic sales in the Danish retail sector. Organic food companies are taking advantage of the growing demand for their category on e-commerce platforms and strategizing their growth plans keeping the trend in focus.



Danish organic sales through food service markets have grown, and this trend will continue in the forecast period. In addition, the Industrialization in Denmark was powered by strong and swift economic expansion, which also contributed to the emergence of a sizable middle-class with increased disposable money.



Public Institutions (Hospitals, Kinder Gardens, and Educational) Sector will grow Tremendous in Forecast Period



Denmark's organic food market was classified into Public Institutions (Hospitals, Kinder gardens, and Educational), Public Sector Work Place, Private Sector Work Place, Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, etc., and others. Public Institutions (Hospitals, Kinder gardens, Educational, etc.) have held the top market due to Government initiatives, and many people are adopting organic food and beverages. This is because the government planned for the public sector to lead the way.



Denmark's efforts to promote organics are spread across many public institutions. The government strengthens collaboration between institutions to speed up the transition to organic production on publicly owned land and increase organics' use in public canteens. In addition, the Dane government promoting the organic food brand for restaurants, cafes, and canteens, meeting requirements for using organic raw materials.

Story continues

Companies Analysed

Arla Foods Amba

Danish Crown

Midsona Danmark A/S

ATRIA DANMARK

DANISH AGRO

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Denmark

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. Policy - Denmark Organic Food



6. Denmark Organic Food Market Analysis



7. Market Share - Denmark Organic Food

7.1 By Product

7.2 By Distribution Channels

7.3 By End Users



8. Product - Denmark Organic Food Market

8.1 Organic Beverages

8.2 Organic dairy

8.3 Organic Processed Food Market

8.4 Organic Meat, Fish Poultry & Eggs

8.5 Rice, bread, Pasta, flour etc.

8.6 Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market

8.7 Other Organic Food Products Market



9. Sales Channels - Denmark Organic Food Market

9.1 Groceries trade, including online commerce

9.2 Foodservice

9.3 Mini-Markets, specialty shops etc.



10. End Users - Denmark Organic Food Market

10.1 Public Institutions (Hospitals, Kindergartens, Educational, etc.)

10.2 Canteens in Public Sector Work Place

10.3 Canteens in Private Sector Work Place

10.4 Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes etc

10.5 Others



11. Mergers and Acquisitions



12. Company Sales - Denmark Organic Food Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ev2rq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



