Denmark's Templafy raises $60M for its B2B SaaS platform that does business document creation

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Templafy, a Denmark-born B2B SaaS platform that does business document creation, has raised a $60 million D round of funding led by Blue Cloud Ventures. All previous investors also participated, including Insight Partners, Seed Capital, Dawn Capital and Damgaard Company. Templafy has now raised a total of $125 million.

To some extent, Templafy competes with PandaDoc. However, Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO, told me: “The platform that we've built is very enterprise focused, so it is agnostic to use case. It’s really about helping employees produce pretty much any type of business document or content that they need to have, allow them to start from any application where they work. It might be Office or Google but it could also be Salesforce or teams or slack. Others are very vertically focused against particular use cases for example around sales. We are horizontally focused and helping out on a series of use cases across large enterprises.”

Mir Arif, Managing Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures said: “Templafy is solving an all-too-common, yet frequently overlooked problem for organizations: disconnected content. While the term may be new, the problem itself is not. When company content isn’t integrated to the applications where employees work, organizations experience disconnected content which can cause several damaging issues including loss of compliance, a drag on efficiency and ultimately a negative impact on business performance. The ambition to solve disconnected content for all enterprises combined with a ripe market, an operationally strong team and a powerful, user-friendly platform makes Templafy an exemplary partner.”

Templafy’s Series C round of $25 million was 14 months ago.

