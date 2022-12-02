U.S. markets closed

Dennis Amos, Vice President of Planning & Analysis for The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, "QCI's Dynamic Reinvestment feature in QCI's Unified Gaming Platform gives me the marketing flexibility I need to drive our business."

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") and The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians announced they have begun upgrading the casinos in Southern California to the 5.1 version of the QCI Platform. The new release includes dynamic reinvestment, which gives marketers the ability to issue offers based on a player reinvestment strategy rather than by a segmentation strategy.

Spotlight
Spotlight

"We are very excited to begin using the new Dynamic Reinvestment feature in the QCI tool. The ability to be able to create customizable offers for individual players based on their play rather than their segment is a game-changer. We are looking forward to using this and all of the other great features that are in the 5.1 release. Furthermore, dynamic reinvestment allows for personalized reinvestment based on the profitability of each customer. This is a huge step forward from traditional worth banded models," said Dennis Amos, Vice President of Planning & Analysis for The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "QCI Marketing offer value calculations are now targeted down to a one-to-one level. This fully automated end-to-end delivery of one-to-one marketing allows for targeted delivery of specific marketing offers as opposed to banding customers within broad bands of value. QCI takes pride in working with our customers to develop the most sophisticated and user-friendly platform in the gaming industry."

ABOUT The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is a Chemehuevi people whose traditional lands include parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe's lands consist of two Reservations, which are located near the town of Twentynine Palms and the City of Coachella. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will continue to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for the Tribe's future generations. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage, and traditions, please visit 29palmstribe.org.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 95 casino resorts in North American and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty.  QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa.  Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)
QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennis-amos-vice-president-of-planning--analysis-for-the-twenty-nine-palms-band-of-mission-indians-qcis-dynamic-reinvestment-feature-in-qcis-unified-gaming-platform-gives-me-the-marketing-flexibility-i-need-to-drive-our-busi-301692883.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

