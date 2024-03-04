Dennis Bristow Bought 1.6% More Shares In Barrick Gold

Those following along with Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Dennis Bristow, President of the company, who spent a stonking CA$3.9m on stock at an average price of CA$19.71. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.6%.

Barrick Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by President Dennis Bristow was not the only time they traded Barrick Gold shares this year. Earlier in the year, they sold shares at a price ofCA$23.15 per share in a -CA$4.9m transaction. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$20.27. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.08m shares worth CA$22m. But insiders sold 478.12k shares worth CA$11m. Overall, Barrick Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Barrick Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Barrick Gold insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about CA$235m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Barrick Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Barrick Gold insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Barrick Gold you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

