U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.34
    -75.74 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,842.53
    -399.06 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,824.30
    -361.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.38
    -17.78 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.89
    +3.01 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.20
    +21.80 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0077 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    -0.0540 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2230
    -0.8070 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,984.12
    -1,761.82 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.50
    -8.45 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

DENNY'S ANNOUNCES FREE DELIVERY ON ALL ORDERS THROUGH DENNY'S.COM AHEAD OF THE BIG GAME THIS WEEKEND

·2 min read

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's just announced free delivery for guests who order on the Denny's website and mobile app through Sunday, February 13th. With the upcoming big game on Sunday, this promotion is a great way to satisfy everyone on your guest list.

DENNY&#x002019;S ANNOUNCES FREE DELIVERY ON ALL ORDERS THROUGH DENNY&#x002019;S.COM AHEAD OF THE BIG GAME THIS WEEKEND
DENNY’S ANNOUNCES FREE DELIVERY ON ALL ORDERS THROUGH DENNY’S.COM AHEAD OF THE BIG GAME THIS WEEKEND

From a brunch extravaganza to a burger or chicken strip tailgate, family meal packs at Denny's deliver all the essentials for your game day experience. Trying to watch an early pre-game or doing a late-night food run? No matter the time of day, Denny's has you covered! Choose from a variety of touchdown options including:

  • Grand Slam Pack: 8 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, sizzling bacon strips, 4 sausage links and crispy hash browns

  • LumberJack Slam Pack: 8 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, sizzling bacon strips, sausage links, 4 grilled ham slices, crispy hash browns and white toast

  • Breakfast and Cheeseburger Combo Pack: 4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, 2 sizzling bacon strips, 2 sausage links and crispy hash browns. 2 100% beef patties with build your own burger ingredients – American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard and brioche buns with wavy-cut fries

  • Cheeseburger Pack: 4 100% beef patties with build your own custom burger ingredients –with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard and brioche buns with wavy-cut fries

  • Premium Chicken Strips Pack: 16 premium golden-fried chicken strips with BBQ and Honey Mustard sauce, with choice of side

  • Fish & Chips Pack: 12 wild caught Alaska pollock fillets fried golden-brown plus tartar sauce, served with wavy-cut fries

All family meal packs serve up to 5 guests. Avoid getting flagged for missing someone on your list!

Denny's recent digital transformation across Denny's.com and Denny's app platforms has made the ordering experience more personalized for guests with quick access to rewards and promotions. The Denny's app can be downloaded via iOS and Android.

About Denny's Corp.
Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-announces-free-delivery-on-all-orders-through-dennyscom-ahead-of-the-big-game-this-weekend-301480863.html

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Walt Disney Expects a Major Price Hike By 2023

    Walt Disney regularly raises prices at its theme parks. Disney has used a mix of price increases and reduced portion sizes to handle supply-chain-based cost increases for food and beverage served at its theme parks and hotels. The reality is that Disney can raise prices at its theme parks -- on admission tickets, food, and beverage, and hotel rooms -- because it can.

  • Walt Disney Co. execs share more on park capacity, in-park services

    The Walt Disney Co. executives this week shared more insight behind the success of the firm's in-park guest service technology Genie+, the return of other key features and the lagging tourism industry it and many Orlando businesses want to see recover from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a nutshell, the two systems help maximize guests' days: The Genie+ technology will use a guest's preferences to provide a personalized itinerary with tips and information to reduced ride wait times, entertainment and food choices and more. Lightning Lane offers access to specific high-demand individual rides such as the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train coaster at Magic Kingdom and the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot.

  • Royal Caribbean Drops a Major Pandemic Rule

    Royal Caribbean has followed Norwegian Cruise Line in relaxing a key safety protocol and investors may love that news.

  • No-fly list for unruly airplane passengers ‘incredibly important,’ flight attendant union boss says

    Holding unruly passengers on planes accountable for their actions has become increasingly vital over the past two years, as incidents aboard aircraft reached all-time highs, according to FAA data.

  • Expedia Swings to Profit Even After Omicron Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates, benefiting from a holiday travel season that proved resilient despite the onset of the omicron Covid-19 variant. Shares gained in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With St

  • Travel Is Rebounding—Except in These Areas

    Trivago Chief Financial Officer Matthias Tillmann sees less search interest in cities, international travel -- particularly Asia -- and business travel.

  • Vail Resorts Uproar Highlights a Subscription Model Risk

    Vail Resorts led the travel sector in adopting the subscription model, debuting its Epic Pass in 2008, a product that has helped play a role in acquisitions of other properties. But ahead of this U.S. winter season, the giant resort operator decided to discount its subscriptions. The decision may have created more demand than the […]

  • United Airlines to restart Newark to Cape Town year-round service in June

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Thursday it will restart year-round flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Cape Town International Airport in South Africa in June. The airline has been flying seasonal service between the two cities since December. United (Nasdaq: UAL) said Thursday it will begin flying three nonstop Cape Town flights per week beginning June 5.

  • Booking and Expedia Super Bowl Ads Underwhelm

    Booking.com and Expedia released their Super Bowl ads prior to Sunday’s Big Game, and it’s doubtful Slack channels, Zoom meetings or breakfasts at the local diner will be abuzz with talk about either of these roughly $6 million spots on Monday morning. There is really nothing wrong with the ads and they are on point […]

  • How to keep abreast of COVID travel rules

    What you need to consider when planning your next holiday or trip overseas.

  • You Can Now Book a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at the Plaza Hotel

    (Bloomberg) -- City dwellers may be craving a return to 2019-like normalcy, but for visitors to Manhattan it will soon be possible to rewind the clock much further: to the early 1960s. That’s courtesy of the storied Plaza Hotel and Amazon Prime Video, which are teaming up to recreate aspects of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Emmy award-winning comedy will begin streaming its fourth season debut on Feb. 18. Although the hotel itself is not prominently featured in the show, a suite on

  • There's an 'Invisible' Mirrored Cube Tucked Into the California Woods — and You Can Book It on Airbnb

    Want to fly under-the-radar for a while? We've got a vacation rental for that.

  • Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

    From domestic getaways to new international opportunities, here's where tourists will be flocking this year.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years

    Of any travel company, Airbnb is qualified to run with this. It accounted for 20% of nights booked in the third quarter, and it demonstrates that Airbnb has become more than a travel company -- it's a hybrid travel and living company, and management is vigorously tapping into this model as a way to move forward.

  • Disney park trips surge after Covid measures eased

    The firm said sign-ups to its Disney+ streaming service were also strong and forecast further growth.

  • This Luxury Train Now Offers a Stunning Scenic Journey Through the American Southwest

    Canada's Rocky Mountaineer has launched it first US luxury train route, which goes between Moab and Denver.

  • Heathrow loses 1.3 million passengers to Omicron fears

    Travel demand in January was more than 56% down compared to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Super Bowl jet-setters are descending on L.A. Who's managing the private plane traffic jam?

    Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is bringing in the jet set and charter flights are expected to crowd local airports. Here's how

  • Cruises can opt-in to new COVID vaccine guidance, CDC says. What it means for travelers

    The new COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships is completely voluntary.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Will No Longer Require Face Masks

    The mask requirements were initially implemented due to the omicron variant.