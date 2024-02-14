Advertisement
Denny's (DENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Denny's (DENN) reported $115.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -17.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total restaurants end of period: 1,631 versus 1,640 estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Company operated restaurants at end of period: 73 compared to the 74 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1,558 compared to the 1,567 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants: -1.2% versus -1% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: 1.5% versus 1% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: 1.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $61.31 million versus $61.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

  • Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $54.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $54.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue: $19.68 million compared to the $19.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue: $8.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.65 million.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees: $2.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3 million.

  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $30.03 million compared to the $29.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Denny's here>>>

Shares of Denny's have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Denny's Corporation (DENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

