Denny's Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$463.9m (up 1.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$19.9m (down 73% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.3% (down from 16% in FY 2022).

EPS: US$0.36 (down from US$1.23 in FY 2022).

DENN Sales Performance and Store Count

Same store sales growth: 3.6% vs FY 2022.

Total stores: 1,631 (up by 25 from FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Denny's EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 26%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.8% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

Performance of the American Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 10% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Denny's has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.