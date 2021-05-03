Denny's Named Official Title Partner of the Orange Blossom Classic

Longest Running HBCU Classic Set to Return to Miami Gardens, FL and Bring Citizens Together as One Big Community

Miami, FL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, May 3, 2021 – The Orange Blossom Classic Committee announces Denny’s Corporation as the Title Partner united with them in reviving Miami Garden’s Orange Blossom Classic. This relaunch of the game and the rivalry between Florida A&M University Rattlers (FAMU) and the Jackson State University Tigers (JSU) also represents one of the longest running football classics played by Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The original Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring FAMU and another historically black school, that was commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. This year, history making events will take place Labor Day weekend, culminating with the big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 5, 2021. Denny’s and the OBC Committee have collaborated with national influencers, corporate, foundation, and community thought leaders to bring education, empowerment and unique engagement experiences to the local attendees, alumni, sports fans and visitors who will be spending the holiday in South Florida.

“It is my pleasure to announce Denny's, America's diner that was founded on the idea of togetherness, as our 2021 Title Partner for the Orange Blossom Classic,” said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic. “As a dining destination offering people opportunities to connect 24 hours a day, Denny's is the perfect partner to help us celebrate and bring together alumni, fans, friends and families as one big community.”

Denny’s has provided more than $1.5M in scholarships to more college students in underrepresented communities. Since 2019, the corporation has sponsored an HBCU tour that has introduced thousands of students to these American institutions of higher learning. Being community-focused is a part of the Denny’s story and history.

“Denny’s is proud to be the title sponsor for the Orange Blossom Classic and continue our efforts to elevate Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Denny’s CEO John Miller. “Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a pillar of our work, and for the last decade, we’ve had the honor of making higher education accessible to underrepresented communities by providing academic scholarships through our Hunger for Education program. There is more work to be done, and this is a unique opportunity to shine a light on the world-class education available at these universities, celebrate the rich history of HBCUs and bring back the great tradition of the Orange Blossom Classic after nearly forty-one years.”

As the Title Partner, Denny’s is joining with game organizers, local officials, Miami area entrepreneurs, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University and other sponsors to ensure that South Florida’s premier event this Labor Day weekend is the Orange Blossom Classic. Denny's support extends beyond the game and before the kickoff as fans of every age can enjoy activities that are going to foster a celebration of education, empowerment and community engagement.

Friday events include the Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium, a Job Recruitment Fair, Commissioner’s Welcome Reception and Kickoff Luncheon and a Battle of the Bands. Saturday’s lineup will offer attendees an Empowerment Fest and Health Village, a Parade and the One Big Community Concert. Game day includes a Community Tailgate Experience and the OBC Game.

Denny's has solidified their support with a multi-year partnership that will ultimately raise money for the athletic program and fund student scholarships for the participating schools. The pandemic severely impacted both the restaurant industry and HBCU's across our county. The Denny's team and the OBC Committee working together to revive the game speaks volumes to what can be accomplished when people come together as a community, united by a mission.

For more information, visit the web at orangeblossomclassic.com. Connect with the One BIG Community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to stay informed on all the OBC activities.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU’s, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

