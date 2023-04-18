U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

Denny's Raising Funds for Texas Students with San Antonio Fiesta Medal Campaign

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Denny's guests can purchase medals in April to support Texas students in Texas Restaurant Foundation's Texas ProStart Program

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's guests will have the opportunity to support Texas students by purchasing a medal during San Antonio Fiesta. Patrons at participating Denny's locations can purchase a $10 medal from April 20-30, and all proceeds will go to the Texas Restaurant Foundation's Texas ProStart Program, which prepares students for careers in the restaurant and food service industries.

Denny’s Raising Funds for Texas Students with San Antonio Fiesta Medal Campaign

"San Antonio's medal tradition is incredibly special to our community and a wonderful opportunity for Denny's to give back to the next generation of food service leaders," said Denny's franchisee Dawn Lafreeda. "As a long-time member of the restaurant industry, I know how impactful a program like this can be. I am thrilled I get to be a small part of these students' career journeys."

This is the third year Denny's has held the fundraiser, which has raised more than $23,000 for ProStart. Through the program, students gain valuable restaurant and food service skills by achieving hands-on academic and workplace experience. The national ProStart program works with more than 215 high schools and reaches more than 25,000 students each year.

This year's participating San Antonio Denny's locations include:

San Antonio

Texas

903 East Commerce St.

78205

Bexar

Boerne

Texas

435 W Bandera St

78006

Kendall

Live Oak

Texas

12816 Ih35 N

78233

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

6801 Blanco Rd

78216

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

2210 Loop 410 Se

78220

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

6703 Fm78

78244

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

9550 I-10 West

78230

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

13635 San Pedro Ave

78232

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

6854 Ingram Rd

78238

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

1815 North Foster Rd

78244

Bexar

San Antonio

Texas

6859 Highway 90 West

78227

Bexar

Schertz

Texas

17455 Ih 35 N

78154

Guadalupe

San Antonio

Texas

7122 Interstate 35-S Access Rd

78224

Bexar

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster. Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants outside the U.S.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-raising-funds-for-texas-students-with-san-antonio-fiesta-medal-campaign-301800627.html

SOURCE Denny's