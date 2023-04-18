Denny's Raising Funds for Texas Students with San Antonio Fiesta Medal Campaign
Denny's guests can purchase medals in April to support Texas students in Texas Restaurant Foundation's Texas ProStart Program
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's guests will have the opportunity to support Texas students by purchasing a medal during San Antonio Fiesta. Patrons at participating Denny's locations can purchase a $10 medal from April 20-30, and all proceeds will go to the Texas Restaurant Foundation's Texas ProStart Program, which prepares students for careers in the restaurant and food service industries.
"San Antonio's medal tradition is incredibly special to our community and a wonderful opportunity for Denny's to give back to the next generation of food service leaders," said Denny's franchisee Dawn Lafreeda. "As a long-time member of the restaurant industry, I know how impactful a program like this can be. I am thrilled I get to be a small part of these students' career journeys."
This is the third year Denny's has held the fundraiser, which has raised more than $23,000 for ProStart. Through the program, students gain valuable restaurant and food service skills by achieving hands-on academic and workplace experience. The national ProStart program works with more than 215 high schools and reaches more than 25,000 students each year.
