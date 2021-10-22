U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Denny's Recognized On Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021

·3 min read
In this article:
America's Diner recognized by its employees for happiness and satisfaction at work

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's today announced that it has been named one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2021 by Newsweek and Best Practice Institute for its longstanding commitment to employee satisfaction through opportunities for career growth, exceptional healthcare benefits and a love for serving people.

See You at Denny&#39;s (PRNewsfoto/Denny&#39;s)
See You at Denny's (PRNewsfoto/Denny's)

This recognition is a first-time achievement for America's Diner. With Guiding Principles centered on people-first, openness to all people and ideas, and innovative thinking, Denny's continues to create a culture of inclusivity, mentorship, and wellness.

"At Denny's, we are committed to the whole employee. From onboarding to wellness programs to internal career growth, Denny's is constantly looking for ways to improve upon our people-first commitment, whether its within our support centers or in our restaurants," says Gail Sharp Myers, Chief People Officer, at Denny's. "At Denny's, we are passionate about feeding the careers of our employees and receiving this recognition is an excellent validation that our employees are excited about working for a brand that cultivates a culture of creation and environment of openness from our leadership team."

Denny's believes that supporting employees means providing various opportunities for advancement both professionally and personally – some of Denny's most profitable franchisees started out as servers, hosts and cooks. The brand places an emphasis on career advancement and professional mobility with opportunities to participate in leading-edge restaurant training. Mentorship programs, access to senior leadership, and creating a culture of equity and inclusivity are available throughout the company, providing the Denny's family the opportunity for successful careers within the restaurant industry.

At the brand's core, the purpose has remained the same since the beginning, Denny's loves to feed people – all people. This mentality is not just centered around food, but also includes supporting and serving others. Denny's continues to put its people first with multiple initiatives like, Share the Love, the brand's recognition throughout the company for good works; reimbursement for academic achievements; seven employee-created business resource groups; company mentorship and coaching opportunities for developing leaders; the Power Fund to support employees in its support centers and restaurants during personal challenges; and the opportunity to give back to the community with paid volunteer days.

"In the wake of the pandemic, businesses hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

About Most Loved Workplace
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored on the following: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Denny's Corp
Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 30, 2021 Denny's had 1,645 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 149 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-recognized-on-newsweeks-list-of-the-most-loved-workplaces-for-2021-301406865.html

SOURCE Denny's

