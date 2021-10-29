U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.58
    -2.84 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,733.27
    +2.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,444.88
    -3.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.83
    -6.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.36
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    -19.70 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    -0.0119 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3682
    -0.0112 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8780
    +0.3060 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,132.94
    +2,284.54 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.19
    +11.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

DENSO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

·4 min read

KARIYA, Japan, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global financial results for its second quarter, ending September 30, 2021, for its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022:

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)
At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)

  • Consolidated revenue totaled 2,582.9 billion yen (US$23.1 billion), a 24.5 percent increase from the previous year.

  • Consolidated operating profit totaled159.3 billion yen (US$1,423.5 million).

  • Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 112.7 billion yen (US$1,007.2 million).

"Both revenue and operating profit increased due to recovery of vehicle sales from COVID-19 and because of profit improvements from the previous year, although the semiconductor shortage has occurred recently." said Yukihiro Shinohara, senior executive officer and representative member of the Board of Directors of DENSO Corporation.

"While it is difficult to project how the business environment might change due to factors like the lengthening of the semiconductor shortage, DENSO secured our full-year forecast from the previous announcement. Revenue is 5,540.0 billion yen (US$49.5 million) and Operating profit is 440.0 billion yen (US$3,931.4 billion). We have achieved these results by strengthening our ability to cope with environmental changes and increasing profit." said Yukihiro Shinohara, senior executive officer and representative member of the Board of Directors of DENSO Corporation.

Revenue and operating income increased in all areas due to recovery in vehicle sales and production, and profit improved despite semiconductor shortages.

In Japan, revenue increased to 1690.0 billion yen (US$15.1 billion) (Up 27.6% from the same quarter in the previous year) and operating income was 88.9 billion yen (US$794.5 million) (Operating loss of 93.1 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

In North America, revenue increased to 564.7 billion yen (US$5.0 billion) (Up 29.4% from the same quarter in the previous year) and operating income was 2.9 billion yen (US$25.8 million) (Operating loss of 8.5 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

In Europe, revenue increased to 269.5 billion yen (US$2.4 billion) (Up 34.6% from the same quarter in the previous year) and operating income was 3.9 billion yen (US$34.6 million) (Operating loss of 4.0 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

In Asia, revenue increased to 715.5 billion yen (US$6.4 billion) (Up 30.1% from the same quarter in the previous year) and operating income increased to 57.4 billion yen (US$512.7 million) (Up92.5% from the same quarter in the previous year).

In other areas, revenue increased to 36.1 billion yen (US$322.5 million) (Up 151.1% from the same quarter in the previous year) and operating income increased to 8.0 billion yen (US$71.3 million) (Up 194.7% from the same quarter in the previous year).

Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022


Full-Year Forecast

Changes from Previous FY

Revenue

5,540.0 billion yen

[US$49.5 billion]

+603.3 billion yen

(+12.2 percent)

Operating profit

440.0 billion yen

[US$3.9 billion]

+284.9 billion yen

(+183.7 percent)

Profit before income taxes

481.0 billion yen

[US$4.3 billion]

+287.2 billion yen

(+148.3 percent)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company

336.0 billion yen

[US$3.0 billion]

210.9 billion yen

(+168.7 percent)

(Notes)
The above forecasts are created based on information obtained by the date of this announcement and the actual results may differ due to various causes in the future. U.S. dollar amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of 111.92 yen = US$1, the approximate exchange rate prevailing in the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on September. 30, 2021. Billion is used in the American sense of one thousand million.
Foreign exchange rates of the Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022, as a precondition are US$= 107.4 yen, Euro= 127.9yen.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-announces-second-quarter-financial-results-301412131.html

SOURCE DENSO

Recommended Stories

  • Desmond Howard says Michigan football has an advantage defensively

    Some positive words about Michigan football on the eve of the Michigan State game.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why CareDx Stock Is Falling Today Despite a Positive Earnings Call

    Third-quarter 2021 results were terrific, but the disclosure of two federal investigations isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed 8% Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) tumbled 7.8% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT today after the company released fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings results last night. Heading into fiscal Q1, analysts had forecast that Western Digital would earn $2.11 per share pro forma on sales of $4.35 billion. As it turned out, Western Digital beat those predictions with a stick: Sales surged to $5.1 billion, and earnings on those sales came to $2.49 per share.

  • Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

    The Chinese supply chain specialist is selling off its "crown jewel" business unit, and investors aren't happy.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Should I Avoid SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)?

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 50% This Week

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have jumped 50.3% so far this week as of noon EDT on Friday, and the stock's momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The biggest news this week came on Monday when Bloom Energy and SK Ecoplant, which is an affiliate of South Korean company SK Group, announced a minimum 500 megawatt (MW) order. In addition, SK Ecoplant will buy about $500 million in Bloom Energy stock.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.

  • Boeing's Woes Continue: Another Earnings Miss

    Three months ago, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter of 2021. On Wednesday, Boeing reported that it fell back into the red last quarter, posting a bigger loss than analysts had expected. Boeing generated $15.3 billion of revenue last quarter, missing the analyst consensus of $16 billion.