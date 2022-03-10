U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

DENSO Deploys Beam Global Sustainable Electric Vehicle Charging Systems at Tennessee Location, Supports Company's Green Focus

·4 min read
In this article:
  • BEEM

Five Beam EV ARC™ solar EV chargers are now available to DENSO employees in Maryville

- Project assists DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green - achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 -- and Peace of Mind - creating a safe and seamless world for all

- Charger deployment arrives as the Maryville location continues to transform into a manufacturing hub for DENSO electrification and safety systems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has deployed five EV ARC™ solar-powered charging systems from Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), a leading clean technology provider, at its Maryville, Tennessee, location. The charging systems, which have been installed at buildings across campus, are available to all DENSO employees with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

One of five recently installed Beam Global ($BEEM) EV ARC&#x002122; solar-powered charging systems on DENSO&#39;s Maryville, TN, campus.
One of five recently installed Beam Global ($BEEM) EV ARC™ solar-powered charging systems on DENSO's Maryville, TN, campus.

In addition to providing employees with convenient vehicle charging options, the EV ARCs make and store their own electricity to deliver clean and renewable energy. They also monitor how much carbon is saved compared to combustion engine vehicles with each use. Together, these capabilities contribute to DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

"The charger deployment helps us support our employees and represents a key part of DENSO's future vision: helping society become greener and safer through innovative technology," said Mark Moses, vice president of Electrification Systems at DENSO. "We're doing this by reducing the environmental impact of our manufacturing operations, of the energy we use and of the products we produce. Beam's technology contributes to these efforts, providing a sustainable solution that helps protect our local communities and the planet."

The charger deployment comes as DENSO is transforming its 2.6-million-square-foot, 4,500-person Maryville location into a manufacturing hub for electrification and safety systems. Such technologies are critical to the automotive industry as it continues to create vehicles that are more electrified and connected than ever before.

"DENSO is empowering its team members to get to and from work more sustainably with the carbon-free electricity that EV ARC systems provide. And they're removing environmental impact from the EV charger installation because EV ARC deploys without construction," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "We applaud DENSO leadership and look forward to providing for their expanding needs and the needs of the many corporations who will do the same thing."

If you're interested in working at company that's focused on creating a better world through innovative and sustainable solutions, apply for open DENSO positions today at densocareers.com.

About DENSO
DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)
At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-deploys-beam-global-sustainable-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-at-tennessee-location-supports-companys-green-focus-301500107.html

SOURCE DENSO

