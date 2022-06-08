U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,116.43
    -44.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,875.05
    -305.09 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,077.70
    -97.53 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.58
    -24.98 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.62
    +3.21 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0270
    +0.0550 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9770
    +1.3610 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,383.10
    +447.41 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.58
    +6.95 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

DENSO Makes Hiring Eligibility Changes in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Help More People Build Careers

·4 min read

  • Hiring eligibility changes are intended to create more career opportunities for more people in Battle Creek

  • High school diploma, GED no longer required for production roles; bilingual candidates encouraged to apply; pay increases effective since April

  • DENSO is hosting a walk-in career fair for interested candidates on June 15th

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has updated hiring criteria and increased wages at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. Interested candidates can attend a career fair on June 15, 1-5 p.m. ET, at 1 DENSO Road in Battle Creek to learn how DENSO is creating more opportunities for more people. They also can apply online for positions today at the DENSO careers page.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)
At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)

The new hiring changes in Battle Creek include:

  • High school diplomas or GEDs are no longer required for production roles. DENSO will continue to offer GED preparation training.

  • Increased pay and placement for candidates with 4 years of experience. Experienced manufacturing candidates who have worked the last four years in manufacturing for no more than two employers are eligible to be hired at the Associate III level.

  • High school to technical career program. Recent graduates can now apply to Associate I positions, or if they pass DENSO's mechanical assessment, to Lead Associate positions. This change creates new manufacturing career paths for young professionals.

  • Career growth opportunities for bilingual skills. Bilingual candidates with Burmese, Spanish and French speaking skills are encouraged to apply for Lead Associate, Subleader and Team Leader positions.

  • Pay Increases, effective since April, for the following roles:

o    Production Employees: up to $25.75 per hour
o    Advanced Machine Operators: up to $25.75 per hour
o    Machine Maintenance Employees: up to $40.12 per hour

"We made these updates with a clear goal in mind: to create more opportunities for more people in Battle Creek to start and build their manufacturing careers," said April O'Neal, a director of North America Human Resources at DENSO and based in Battle Creek. "We want people to know that if they have work ethic and a desire to learn, we'll provide resources and support that will help them grow their skills and advance."

In addition to these changes, employees receive competitive benefits, including medical, dental, and vision care, and a matching 401(k) program. They also get top-notch training in safe and clean environments and have access to onsite amenities like technical training and health centers, a pharmacy, credit union, cafeteria and more. New hires will not just find jobs – they will have the opportunity to build careers.

Additional walk-in career fairs will be held every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. ET.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification, powertrain and thermal systems, mobility electronics & advanced devices to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-makes-hiring-eligibility-changes-in-battle-creek-michigan-to-help-more-people-build-careers-301564218.html

SOURCE DENSO

Recommended Stories

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOne stark result so far: F

  • ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again’: CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over when they return to the office

    ‘The quality of life is so much better when you can cut out that commute or spend your lunch break with your family,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as gasoline inventories fall, Norway faces potential strike

    Oil futures remain higher Wednesday as an unexpected fall in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a rise in crude stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Lawsuit claims Better.com misled investors, EV startup CEOs received pay bump, Goodyear recalls tires

    Notable business headlines include a lawsuit filed against Better.com alleging the company misled investors, Lucid and Rivian CEOs receiving pay packages of over $400 million, and Goodyear issuing a recall for out-of-production tires used on RVs and trucks.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no plans for now to build factories in Europe

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it has no concrete plans for factories in Europe - remarks that come amid efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture chips there. With many industries suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors, Taiwan and the EU held high level trade talks last week with chip cooperation at the top of the agenda. In February, the EU unveiled the European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • SEI offering voluntary buyouts to help diversify talent, drive growth

    The Oaks-based company said this is the first phase of a broader program designed to enhance talent attraction and development to drive future growth.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the Worl

  • Do People Still Use Keurig K-Cups?

    Before big players like Starbucks and Dunkin' came onto the scene, Keurig 's K-Pods were ubiquitous and almost exclusively associated with single-use pod coffee. "Since their debut in the 1990s coffee pods and capsules have become incredibly popular," reporter Jimmy Stamp wrote for Smithsonian Magazine in 2012. As with many cases of market dominance, it wasn't long before some tried to unseat Keurig from its place at the top.

  • SEC Chief Takes Aim at Payment-for-Order Flow in Sweeping Plans for Stock Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s top regulator previewed a set of sweeping overhauls to the rules underpinning the US stock market, setting up a major clash with some of the biggest names in equity trading.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive

  • Exxon Mobil Shares Zoom From Multi-Decade Low to Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. shares rose to the highest intraday level ever Wednesday and are on track to close at a record, stoked by an almost 60% surge in crude prices that’s lifting oil supermajors and complicating efforts to fight global inflation.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now