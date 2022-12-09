Dental 3D printing devices market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by 3D Systems Corp and Asiga - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,588.84 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 20.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.
Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
Find Technavio's exclusive analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
The dental 3D printing devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
3D Systems Corp
BEGO GmbH & Co. KG
Carbon Inc.
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Desktop Metal Inc.
DWS Srl
EOS GmbH
Formlabs Inc
General Electric Co.
Institut Straumann AG
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Planmeca Oy
Prodways Group
Rapid Shape GmbH
Renishaw Plc
Roland DG Corp.
SLM Solutions Group AG
Stratasys Ltd.
Ultimaker BV
Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of dental 3D printing devices market
The market is segmented by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics) and end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others).
Based on application, the restorative dentistry segment will account for the largest segment of the market's growth during the forecast period.
3D printers can print objects using various materials, including a wide range of metals, ceramics, and resins. Hence, its applications in restorative dentistry are increasing.
The use of 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies allows dentists to customize dental implants according to the patients' anatomy, thereby ensuring improved fit and comfort.
To procure the data - Buy report!
Cost efficiency and enhanced productivity are notably driving the dental 3D printing devices market growth
3D printing is useful in small-scale production owing to its cost efficiency. This enables small and medium-sized enterprises to produce highly complex products. 3D printing also increases productivity. The use of 3D modeling in the initial design process results in quicker time-to-market and low product development costs. In addition, 3D printing facilitates same-day dental solutions. 3D printing also enables manufacturing on demand, which is another factor contributing to enhanced productivity. This reduces inventory costs and also enables manufacturers to create tailored devices.
Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021) and historic industry size
The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of dental 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors. Moreover, several professional societies in the region advocate the use of 3D printing technologies for medical and dental applications. The US and Canada are the key markets in North America.
The outbreak of COVID-19 decreased the demand for dental 3D printing devices in North America. However, most dental clinics and hospitals reopened in 2021 due to large-scale vaccinations. This, in turn, will drive the demand for dental 3D printing devices from dental clinics and hospitals in the region during the forecast period.
For insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, view a PDF sample!
Related reports -
Dental cements market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 374.94 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (permanent cements and temporary cements) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report
3D dental scanners market by product, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing affordability is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report
Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
What are the key data covered in this dental 3D printing devices market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental 3D printing devices market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the dental 3D printing devices market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the dental 3D printing devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental 3D printing devices market vendors
Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic Period
2017 -2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,588.84 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
19.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Germany, France, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Companies profiled
3D Systems Corp, Asiga, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global dental 3D printing devices market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Restorative dentistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3D Systems Corp
12.4 Asiga
12.5 BEGO GmbH and Co. KG
12.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
12.7 Desktop Metal Inc.
12.8 DWS Srl
12.9 Formlabs Inc
12.10 General Electric Co.
12.11 Institut Straumann AG
12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
12.13 Planmeca Oy
12.14 Renishaw Plc
12.15 Roland DG Corp.
12.16 SLM Solutions Group AG
12.17 Stratasys Ltd.
13 Appendix
About Us
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-3d-printing-devices-market-2023-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-3d-systems-corp-and-asiga---technavio-301698567.html
SOURCE Technavio