U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.36
    -4.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,685.29
    -96.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.29
    -12.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.47 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4780
    -0.1520 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,156.42
    -91.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Dental 3D printing devices market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by 3D Systems Corp and Asiga - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,588.84 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 20.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's exclusive analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

The dental 3D printing devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

  • 3D Systems Corp

  • BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

  • Carbon Inc.

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • Desktop Metal Inc.

  • DWS Srl

  • EOS GmbH

  • Formlabs Inc

  • General Electric Co.

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Prodways Group

  • Rapid Shape GmbH

  • Renishaw Plc

  • Roland DG Corp.

  • SLM Solutions Group AG

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • Ultimaker BV

Download a sample report

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of dental 3D printing devices market

  • The market is segmented by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics) and end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others).

  • Based on application, the restorative dentistry segment will account for the largest segment of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • 3D printers can print objects using various materials, including a wide range of metals, ceramics, and resins. Hence, its applications in restorative dentistry are increasing.

  • The use of 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies allows dentists to customize dental implants according to the patients' anatomy, thereby ensuring improved fit and comfort.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Cost efficiency and enhanced productivity are notably driving the dental 3D printing devices market growth

3D printing is useful in small-scale production owing to its cost efficiency. This enables small and medium-sized enterprises to produce highly complex products. 3D printing also increases productivity. The use of 3D modeling in the initial design process results in quicker time-to-market and low product development costs. In addition, 3D printing facilitates same-day dental solutions. 3D printing also enables manufacturing on demand, which is another factor contributing to enhanced productivity. This reduces inventory costs and also enables manufacturers to create tailored devices.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021) and historic industry size

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of dental 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors. Moreover, several professional societies in the region advocate the use of 3D printing technologies for medical and dental applications. The US and Canada are the key markets in North America.

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 decreased the demand for dental 3D printing devices in North America. However, most dental clinics and hospitals reopened in 2021 due to large-scale vaccinations. This, in turn, will drive the demand for dental 3D printing devices from dental clinics and hospitals in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, view a PDF sample!

Related reports -

Dental cements market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 374.94 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (permanent cements and temporary cements) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

3D dental scanners market by product, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing affordability is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report 

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this dental 3D printing devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental 3D printing devices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the dental 3D printing devices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the dental 3D printing devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental 3D printing devices market vendors

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,588.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

3D Systems Corp, Asiga, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global dental 3D printing devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Restorative dentistry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Dental laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3D Systems Corp

  • 12.4 Asiga

  • 12.5 BEGO GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • 12.7 Desktop Metal Inc.

  • 12.8 DWS Srl

  • 12.9 Formlabs Inc

  • 12.10 General Electric Co.

  • 12.11 Institut Straumann AG

  • 12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.13 Planmeca Oy

  • 12.14 Renishaw Plc

  • 12.15 Roland DG Corp.

  • 12.16 SLM Solutions Group AG

  • 12.17 Stratasys Ltd.

13 Appendix

About Us

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027
Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-3d-printing-devices-market-2023-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-3d-systems-corp-and-asiga---technavio-301698567.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Rallies to Its 200-day Moving Average Line: Now What?

    Shares of Nvidia are testing its 200-day moving average line. In the daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that the shares have made a recovery from a low in early October. Prices closed above the 50-day moving average line by the end of October and the slope of this shorter average turned positive in early November.

  • Tesla, GM facing 'a nightmare' in China, analyst says

    As mainland China backs away from its zero-COVID policy and loosens restrictions, business optimism and a slight return to normalcy are welcome changes for citizens and investors.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 52? Yes, If You Do This

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on strategy for reducing headcount

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, who has struck an upbeat tone on the economy in recent interviews, recently discussed the Charlotte-based bank's strategy for adjusting its headcount, which it is currently looking to do.

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks Drift With Wall Street on Hold Before Fed: Markets WrapMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up Whi

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Women sue Elon Musk’s Twitter, alleging discriminatory layoffs

    Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.