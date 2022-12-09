Dental 3D printing devices market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by 3D Systems Corp and Asiga - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,588.84 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 20.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

The dental 3D printing devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of dental 3D printing devices market

The market is segmented by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics) and end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others).

Based on application, the restorative dentistry segment will account for the largest segment of the market's growth during the forecast period.

3D printers can print objects using various materials, including a wide range of metals, ceramics, and resins. Hence, its applications in restorative dentistry are increasing.

The use of 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies allows dentists to customize dental implants according to the patients' anatomy, thereby ensuring improved fit and comfort.

Cost efficiency and enhanced productivity are notably driving the dental 3D printing devices market growth

3D printing is useful in small-scale production owing to its cost efficiency. This enables small and medium-sized enterprises to produce highly complex products. 3D printing also increases productivity. The use of 3D modeling in the initial design process results in quicker time-to-market and low product development costs. In addition, 3D printing facilitates same-day dental solutions. 3D printing also enables manufacturing on demand, which is another factor contributing to enhanced productivity. This reduces inventory costs and also enables manufacturers to create tailored devices.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021) and historic industry size

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the improved healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption of dental 3D printing medical devices in healthcare facilities, and the presence of established vendors . Moreover, several professional societies in the region advocate the use of 3D printing technologies for medical and dental applications. The US and Canada are the key markets in North America.

The outbreak of COVID-19 decreased the demand for dental 3D printing devices in North America. However, most dental clinics and hospitals reopened in 2021 due to large-scale vaccinations. This, in turn, will drive the demand for dental 3D printing devices from dental clinics and hospitals in the region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this dental 3D printing devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dental 3D printing devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dental 3D printing devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dental 3D printing devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental 3D printing devices market vendors

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,588.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp, Asiga, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Carbon Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., DWS Srl, EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc, General Electric Co., Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Oy, Prodways Group, Rapid Shape GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Ultimaker BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports

