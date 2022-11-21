Dental Adhesives Market is Estimated to Grow Tremendously Revenue-wise at a Steady CAGR Amid Increase in Geriatric Population Using Dentures | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing prosthetic procedures like denture fabrication, rising awareness regarding oral hygiene, and the adoption of minimally invasive procedures by dental professionals, are some of the key trends in this Dental Adhesives Market. Demand for dental adhesives in Europe is expected to register a growth of 4.0% over the next ten years.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the global market valuation for dental adhesives market was around US$ 2.22 Bn in the year 2021, and is expected to reach a CAGR close to 4.5% over the forecast period and estimated to have a market value of US$ 3.58 Bn in 2032.

Many facets of restorative and preventative dentistry are starting to change because of the invention and widespread usage of adhesive materials. Since the introduction of bonding adhesives and the development of minimally invasive dentistry, attitudes toward operative dentistry are changing.

More recently, the development of these materials and processes has advanced, and they are now successful in maintaining teeth rather than extracting them. The majority of these advancements were noticeable in conservative dentistry and adhesive dentistry in particular.

Dentures and denture adhesives are projected to be in higher demand as the number of older patients who lack teeth rises. People who wear dentures frequently use denture adhesives, to attain the requires retention and stability while communicating. As a result, these are recommended by the dental practitioners to them.

Many prosthodontists have believed that prescribing denture adhesives is a way to make up for any flaws in the fabrication processes. Denture adhesives increase retention, which enhances chewing ability, lessens any instability, offers comfort, and prevents food debris from accumulating under the dentures. As a result, they boost the patient's satisfaction and sense of security.

Therefore, the adoption of dental adhesives will increase in the coming years and will boost the overall growth of the dental adhesives market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Restorative adhesives are the leading segment by product, and hold approximately 64.9% market share in 2021, owed to their advantage of enhancing esthetics and popularity of use among the practitioners.

Liquid formations lead the dental adhesives market as a formulation with a projected CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted years, as they are effortless in use and can be manipulated as required while using. Moreover, they also adhere the denture to the soft tissues preventing its dislodgement and causing discomfort to the patient.

North America is considered the leading region with a global market share of around 31.4% in 2021, owed to more awareness regarding the dental procedures and cosmetic requirements.

The South Asian market for dental adhesives is set to project a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecasted years, due to more geriatric population requiring dentures.

Market Competition

Key players in the dental industry use several strategies for enhancing the use of more biocompatible and safe dental materials. To obtain this approach, market players have displayed several developments and product launches to provide a comprehensive range of products encompassing minimally invasive dental procedures.

In January 2022, Colgate-Palmolive Company and 3Shape collaborated make the Colgate Illuminator, the exclusive teeth-whitening instrument customised for each patient, to dental clinics across the United States. The new technology is expected make consultations more accurate and provide a better patient experience.

In January 2021, in a joint announcement, American Orthodontics and Ultradent Items, Inc. stated that American Orthodontics would be the sole distributor of products under the Opal Orthodontics brand for orthodontists in the US.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental adhesives devices in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global dental adhesives market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The dental adhesives market is segmented into four parts based on the dental adhesives market by product – (denture adhesives, and restorative adhesives), by formulation (creams, powders, liquid, and others), and by distribution channel (hospitals, dental clinics, dental academic, and research institutes, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Adhesives Industry Research

By Product:

Denture Adhesives

Restorative Adhesives

By Formulation:

Creams

Powders

Liquid

Others

By Distributional Channel:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Others

