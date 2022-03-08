U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.23
    +1.53 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.30
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    26.94
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7240
    +0.4150 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,721.30
    +699.06 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Dental Autoclaves Market Growth, Share 2022: The Increasing Demand for Bench-Top Autoclaves in the Dental Industry to Propel Growth – The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The government schemes and initiatives in maintaining the oral health amongst the population will provide potential opportunities for the dental autoclaves market to grow and flourish.

Dallas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global dental autoclaves market is expected to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2020 to USD 4.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Autoclave device was invented by Charles Chamberland in 1879. The most basic function of any autoclave is to sterilize surgical devices and laboratory instruments by heating them above boiling point. Most of the clinics have tabletop autoclaves that is very much similar in size to microwave ovens. In hospitals, horizontal autoclaves are used which are generally larger in size. The horizontal autoclaves are generally placed in Central Sterile Services Department CSSD) in hospitals so that they can meet the ongoing demand for clean surgical equipment’s during the ongoing surgeries. Dental autoclaves are high grade stainless steel devices that offers enclosed bio seal space for dental instruments that are heat sensitive for kill the germs and bacteria for decontamination and sterilization. The sterilization process through steam is considered very effective and efficient. There are two sources of steam utilized in the sterilization process, self-contained electric boilers and hospital steam boiler systems.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12502

The increasing demand for the bench-top autoclaves in the dental industry is the primary factor for the market growth and development in scenario. Bench-top dental autoclaves are the sterilization devices of high quality that utilizes high pressure and temperature steam to sanitize and sterilize dental equipment’s. The bench-top dental autoclaves should comply by the UNI EN 285 standard and regulation in order to ensure the accuracy of the system. The bench-top dental autoclaves are very powerful and are available in smaller sizes. These devices utilizes a dynamic air exclusion method in combination with pre or post vacuum technology which offers enhanced benefits. According to FDI World Dental Federation, Oral disease affects 3.9 billion people all across the globe, with untreated tooth decay (dental caries) impacting almost half of the world’s population (around 44%), making it the most prevalent. The risk factors associated with the oral diseases include tobacco chewing, alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, unhealthy diet and others. Additionally, oral diseases and disorders are associated with acute and chronic infections causing significant pain and anxiety that can result in an impaired quality of life. Thus, the rising prevalence of the dental disorders is going to stimulate the market growth and development.

Key players operating in the global Dental autoclaves market include Tuttnauer, W&H Dentelwerk International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Priorclave Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Inc., 3M ESPE, , Antonio Matachana S.A., Systec Gmbh, And FONA Dental, S.R.O. among others. To enhance their market position in the global Dental autoclaves market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Quick Buy - Dental Autoclaves Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12502/single

• In October 2019, Midmark announced renewal of its Midmark M9 & M11 steam sterilizers. These sterilizers are enhanced with advanced drying capabilities coupled with additional features. In addition, optional printer accessory has been updated for simpler, immediate documentation. The upgradation is expected to enhance demand for company’s products in coming years.
• In October 2018, Flight Dental Systems announced the launch of Flight CLAVE16+ & CLAVE23+ autoclaves. The new autoclave is firms 1st class S steam infused pressure pulsing sterilizers coupled with additional features. The launch helped to strengthen the firm’s current sterilizer product lines in market.

The automatic segment dominated the dental autoclaves market with a market share of around 24% in 2020

The type segment is divided into semi-automatic, automatic and manual. The automatic segment dominated the dental autoclaves market with a market share of around 24% in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because of the rising adoption of the automatic dental autoclaves in the hospitals and dental clinics. However, semi-automatic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The dental clinics segment dominated the market growth in around 31% in 2020

The application segment includes hospitals, dental clinics and academic/research institutes. The dental clinics segment dominated the market growth in around 31% in 2020. The segment growth is attributed owing to the increasing oral check-ups in dental clinics all across the globe. Additionally, the hospitals segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period.

Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12502

Regional Segment Analysis of the Dental autoclaves Market

• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the global dental autoclaves market with a 45.0% share of the market revenue in 2020. The introduction of Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2015 by the U.S. government has enriched the reimbursement options for dental healthcare services, thus stimulating the growth of dental autoclave market share. Furthermore, presence of high number of dentists in this region, will help increase adoption of dental autoclaves for their clinics. Asia Pacific regional market is projected to register the highest growth. The regional growth is attributed because of the rising geriatric population in the region. Rising geriatric population vulnerable and prone to dental disorders and oral diseases. This factor will provide opportunities for the regional market growth. Additionally, the growing number of dental procedures coupled with the concern for safe medical practices will have a positive impact.

About the report:

The global Dental autoclaves market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (units), imports (units) and exports (units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Get more information: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Why Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, and ReneSola Stocks Popped Today

    With the conditions pressing oil prices higher showing no signs of easing, investors are jumping on solar stocks.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Can Boeing Soar Again?

    Covid-19 and Russia have impacted the stock price

  • Apple event unveils new iPhone, price increase

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices unveiled at today's live Apple event, including the latest innovations previewed for the new iPhone SE, iPad, Macbook, and M1 chip, in addition to highlighting the neon gas shortage amid the semiconductor supply crunch.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton among luxury brands leaving Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Karina Mitchell explains why luxury brands are cutting ties with Russia despite being exempt from sanctions.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.