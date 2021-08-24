U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Dental Burs Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dental Burs Market Research Report Are Kerr Corporation, Komet, Diatech, DynaFlex, Midmark Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS, Medical Precision Implants S.A.,MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.,Aceton Inc.

Pune, India, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental burs market size is anticipated to showcase substantial growth in the foreseeable future backed by growing awareness of dental hygiene. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Dental Burs Market, 2021-2028". These are some of the most common equipment in the dentist's office that is used for cutting hard teeth and bones. Their utilization also includes preparing cavities for filling, removal of old fillings, shaping, removing the decay, cutting, polishing, and others. The rising awareness of dental hygiene is anticipated to showcase market growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-burs-market-101861


Unstable Demand to Dampen Business amid COVID-19

During the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic, many dentists shut down their offices. Despite all this, the production of dental burs faced some logistic issues due to border closures in many regions. Moreover, even in the lockdown situation, patients could only visit the clinics in emergency situations. This was owing to several government norms to curb the spread of the virus. As the pandemic started to be organized and managed by various government bodies, the dentist’ clinics started opening up for business. In spite of all these factors, the growing awareness of dental hygiene, and relaxing lockdown norms are anticipated to facilitate market growth for dental burs.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report has details on all the latest technology available in the market. The technological advances made in the industry have been highlighted and the potential opportunities associated with that. The report establishes the challenges of the market and advises various solutions to them. It also mentions the growth stimulating factors, the restraints, consumption pattern, distribution channels, and all other vital information associated with the market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-burs-market-101861


Dental Hygiene Awareness Campaigns to Boost Market Demand

The rising awareness of dental hygiene by various government initiatives, as well as prominent companies, is anticipated to propel dental burs market growth. Moreover, many companies associated with dental hygiene such as Colgate conduct dental hygiene awareness campaigns across various dental clinics for free. Such initiatives by government and private companies are contributing significantly to the market growth for the product.

Also, the increasing number of dental disorders among the geriatric population is predicted to you positively affect the market. Along with this, the rising number of skilled professionals associated with dentistry is also a major driver for the product demand.

Investment in R&D by Prominent Companies to Gain Market Traction

The prominent players of the market for dental burs have a strong portfolio and a history of continuous investment in research and development. They devise strategic product launches along with advanced solutions to propel their product sales. With the wide range of potential opportunities in this market, even the new entrants of the market can easily stabilize their position. This has resulted in the entrance of several domestic players into the market


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dental-burs-market-101861


Increased Consumption of Unhealthy Food in North America to Propel Market

North America is projected to showcase considerable growth and hold the largest dental burs market share in the foreseeable future. This is because of the high consumption of unhealthy food and sweets in the region. For instance, the USA has a significant percentage of its population suffering from obesity which is indirectly linked to dental issues. The growing confectionery and candy industry in the region is expected to propel the product demand.

Europe is likely to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. This is due to favorable healthcare policies in the region and the booming bakery and confectionery industry.

List of Manufacturers in the Dental Burs Market include:

  • Kerr Corporation

  • Komet

  • Diatech

  • DynaFlex

  • Midmark Corporation

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

  • Medical Precision Implants S.A.

  • MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.

  • Aceton Inc.

Market Segmentation

By material type, the market for dental burs is segmented into carbide burs, diamond burs, stainless steel burs, and ceramic burs. On the basis of application, the market is divided into oral surgery, implantology, orthodontics, cavity preparation, and others. By end-user, the market is trifurcated into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-burs-market-101861


SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

  • Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

  • Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

  • Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

  • Number of procedures and average price of procedures

  • Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

  • Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

  • Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


