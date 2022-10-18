Dental Burs Market Size to Grow by USD 154.33 million, Global Healthcare Supplies Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental burs market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Burs Market 2022-2026

The dental burs market size is expected to grow by USD 154.33 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dental burs market report covers the following areas:

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The dental burs market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors should focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also need to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Brasseler USA, AlienTools GmbH, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG, LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd., Mani Inc., Mydent International Inc., Microcopy, Ningbo SINYUAN Industrial Material Co. Ltd., NAKANISHI Inc., Premier Dental Co., NORLIN DENTAL, Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Romidan Ltd., Shahak Ltd., SYNDENT Tools Co. Ltd, VladMiVa, and Wave Dental Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental burs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the dental burs market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental burs market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dental burs market vendors

Dental Burs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 154.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.03 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlienTools GmbH, Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG, LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd., Mani Inc., Microcopy, Mydent International Inc., NAKANISHI Inc., Ningbo SINYUAN Industrial Material Co. Ltd., NORLIN DENTAL, Premier Dental Co., Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Romidan Ltd., Shahak Ltd., SYNDENT Tools Co. Ltd, VladMiVa, and Wave Dental Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Diamond and carbide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AlienTools GmbH

10.4 Brasseler USA

10.5 COLTENE Holding AG

10.6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

10.7 Envista Holdings Corp

10.8 Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd.

10.10 Mani Inc.

10.11 Microcopy

10.12 Mydent International Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

