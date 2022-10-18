Dental Burs Market Size to Grow by USD 154.33 million, Global Healthcare Supplies Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental burs market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases.
The dental burs market size is expected to grow by USD 154.33 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Scope
The dental burs market report covers the following areas:
Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The dental burs market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors should focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also need to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Brasseler USA, AlienTools GmbH, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG, LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd., Mani Inc., Mydent International Inc., Microcopy, Ningbo SINYUAN Industrial Material Co. Ltd., NAKANISHI Inc., Premier Dental Co., NORLIN DENTAL, Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Romidan Ltd., Shahak Ltd., SYNDENT Tools Co. Ltd, VladMiVa, and Wave Dental Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist dental burs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the size of the dental burs market and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the dental burs market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dental burs market vendors
Dental Braces Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers dental braces market segmentation by product (fixed dental braces and removable dental braces) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The dental braces market share growth by the fixed dental braces segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Dental Implants Market by End-user, Price, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers dental implants market segmentation by end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), material (titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants), price (premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The global dental implants market share growth by the dental hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Dental Burs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 154.33 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.03
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AlienTools GmbH, Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG, LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd., Mani Inc., Microcopy, Mydent International Inc., NAKANISHI Inc., Ningbo SINYUAN Industrial Material Co. Ltd., NORLIN DENTAL, Premier Dental Co., Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Romidan Ltd., Shahak Ltd., SYNDENT Tools Co. Ltd, VladMiVa, and Wave Dental Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Diamond and carbide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AlienTools GmbH
10.4 Brasseler USA
10.5 COLTENE Holding AG
10.6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
10.7 Envista Holdings Corp
10.8 Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG
10.9 LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd.
10.10 Mani Inc.
10.11 Microcopy
10.12 Mydent International Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
