Dental Burs Market Worth $881.6 Million by 2030 at CAGR of 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental burs market size is expected to reach USD 881.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases such as dental caries is anticipated to drive market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By material, the diamond burs segment held the largest share of the market due to the fact that most dentists prefer diamond burs as it highly efficient and precise.

  • The implantology application segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to expanding applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas (cosmetic, recreation, etc.)

  • North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to due to the rising prevalence of dental diseases and the presence of key players.

Read 110-page market research report, "Dental Burs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Diamond Burs, Stainless Steel, Carbide), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Dental Burs Market Growth & Trends

The rise in the geriatric population and their need for accessible oral care is anticipated to further drive the market. Dental burs are essential dental rotary instruments that are utilized in dentin removal, cavity preparation, cutting hard tissues, implantology, etc., and are commonly made of stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and diamond grit.

Dental caries is the most prevalent and preventable dental condition, which if identified early, can be treated by non-invasive techniques. According to WHO, as of 2020, around 3.5 billion people suffer oral diseases globally with untreated dental caries of permanent teeth being the most common dental disease and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Factors like changing lifestyle, high sugar consumption, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low- and middle-income countries is the most common cause for the prevalence of caries.

Severe periodontal (gum) disease which is a major cause of tooth loss affects 10% of the global population. According to the American Dental Association, 85% of individuals in the United States, value dental health and consider it as an essential aspect of overall care. The awareness and importance of oral health combined with better access to advanced dental services will help in the growth of the dental equipment market. In the light of COVID-19, the market was affected as the footfall of patient appointments for dental treatments was temporarily suspended due to the high risk of transmission. However, the market is recovering and companies like Dentsply Sirona reported an increase in sales of their technologies and equipment segment in 2021. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge in oral care and dental treatment post-Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel market growth.
Dental Burs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental burs market based on material, application, end-use, and region:

Dental Burs Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Diamond Burs

  • Stainless Steel

  • Carbide

Dental Burs Market - Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Oral surgery

  • Implantology

  • Orthodontics

  • Cavity preparation

  • Others

Dental Burs Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hospitals

  • Dental clinics

  • Others

Dental Burs Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Dental Burs Market

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • COLTENE Holding AG

  • SHOFU Inc.

  • MANI, INC.

  • Brasseler USA

  • Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd

  • Diatech USA

  • Komet

  • Envista/ Kavo Kerr

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Dentures Market - The global dentures market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The advancements in dental prosthetics and rising demand for dentures by the geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth.

  • Dental Articulators Market - The global dental articulators market size is expected to reach USD 194.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Pediatric Dental Market - The global pediatric dental market size is expected to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2028. The growth is attributed to the technological advancements in pediatric dental procedures. Moreover, an increasing number of oral health disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-burs-market-worth-881-6-million-by-2030-at-cagr-of-5-4-grand-view-research-inc-301525102.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

