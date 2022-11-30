U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,887.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.00
    +32.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.50
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.34 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6380
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,897.78
    +397.75 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.09
    +12.36 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.19
    +19.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Dental CAD/CAM Market revenue to hit $5.5 Bn by 2032: Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Dental CAD/CAM industry is predicted to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global dental CAD/CAM market value is expected to surpass USD 5.5 billion by 2032.

The industry growth will primarily be driven by the growing prevalence of dental illnesses globally. Dental caries, often known as tooth decay, is among the most common oral diseases, which has emerged as one of the most common reasons for people to require dental treatments. According to the WHO’s Global Burden of Disease study, dental decay is a leading concern worldwide. Unmet requirements and untreated cases are the primary causes of dental caries. As a result, the increased prevalence of oral diseases is expected to boost market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4992


 High cost of ownership to hinder the market progress

Dental CAD/CAM technology has advanced massively in recent years. However, the purchase and the annual maintenance of CAD/CAM equipment are expensive, which is limiting market penetration. In the U.S., for example, the typical cost of a complete dental CAD/CAM system suite ranges from USD 90,000 to USD 112,000. Nevertheless, manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative products at a low cost by incorporating cost-effective components, which is expected to help them overcome this constraint.

Key reasons for dental CAD/CAM market growth:

  1. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases

  2. Growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry

  3. Rising geriatric population

  4. Advantages of CAD/CAM restorations over conventional restorations

Rising patient influx to propel in-lab systems segment share

Dental CAD/CAM market from in-lab systems segment generated more than USD 1.5 billion in revenue in 2022 and is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the review period. The growing preference for CAD/CAM restorations will boost patient intake, impelling the need for faster output. The high patient influx would push dental laboratories to deploy modern in-lab equipment, which is estimated to propel segment expansion.

 Rising awareness about CAD/CAM advantages to enhance hardware segment demand

Hardware component segment held a 77% revenue share in the dental CAD/CAM market in 2022. Surging awareness about the benefits of CAD/CAM dentistry is increasing the number of dentists implementing CAD/CAM systems into their practices, which is expected to bolster segment progress. Additionally, the global availability of milling machines for making dental restorations is slated to influence industry landscape.

 Higher accuracy to fuel dental laboratories segment revenue share

Dental laboratories segment generated more than USD 805 million in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. The growing use of CAD/CAM technology in dental laboratories for higher efficiency and more precision will drive business size.

 Expanding geriatric population base to augment LATAM industry trends

Latin America dental CAD/CAM market is poised to depict more than 9.5% CAGR over the next 10 years. The considerably growing geriatric population base, which is at a higher risk of dental illnesses, has increased the need for dental operations, further supplementing the revenue share. Additionally, the lack of oral health awareness and research in the LATAM region is anticipated to support the market development.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4992

Product innovation to define the industry outlook

Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technologies, Roland DgA, Planmeca Oy, 3Shape, Amann Girrbach, Hexagon AB, Datron AG, and Envista Holdings Corporation, are some leading corporations engaged in the dental CAD/CAM industry.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape

4.1    Introduction

4.2    Company matrix analysis, 2021

4.3    Strategy dashboard, 2021

Chapter 5   Dental CAD/CAM Market, By Type

5.1    Key segment trends

5.2    In-lab systems

5.3    In-office systems

Chapter 6   Dental CAD/CAM Market, By Component

6.1    Key segment trends

6.2    Hardware

6.3    Software
Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Dental CAD/CAM Market 

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Data Confirm Benefit. Questions Still Loom.

    Japan's Eisai, which is developing the treatment with the U.S. pharmaceutical company, said in a September press release that the therapy worked surprisingly well.

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Axsome (AXSM) Gains as Alzheimer's Agitation Study Meets Goal

    Axsome's (AXSM) phase III ACCORD study evaluating AXS-05 for treating Alzheimer's disease agitation met the primary and key secondary endpoints. Shares rise.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data; Apple Extends Slide

    The stock market rally pulled back with Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data due. As Apple slumps, 3 Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Horizon Therapeutics Fields Takeover Interest From Pharma Giants

    The drugmaker recently had a market value almost $18 billion as big pharmaceutical companies rely on acquisitions to expand sales.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Spectrum's (SPPI) NDA for NSCLC Candidate Gets CRL From FDA

    Spectrum (SPPI) gets a CRL from the FDA for poziotinib as the agency requires additional data. The company de-prioritized the poziotinib program.

  • Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM

    The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM).

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • FTX founder manipulated ESG to earn 'virtue signaling glow': Palantir co-founder

    The founder of the crypto exchange FTX manipulated ESG to convince investors that everything was above board before filing for bankruptcy, investor says.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • How Much Money Do You Need To Retire at 57?

    Who wouldn't want to retire early? The question is, how much will it cost? Here's a quick and dirty way to get an answer.