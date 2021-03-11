Dental CAD/CAM Market revenue to cross USD 2 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major dental CAD/CAM market players include Dentsply Sirona, Straumann AG, Align Technologies, Planmeca Oy, Roland DgA, Datron AG, 3 shape, Amann Girrbach, Hexagon AB, and Envista Holdings Corporation.

According to latest report “Dental CAD/CAM Market by Type (In-lab Systems, In-office Systems), Component (Hardware, Software), End-use (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Milling Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of dental CAD/CAM will cross $2 billion by 2027. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and high demand for dental restorations will accelerate the market growth.

Rising geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the market expansion. According to the Population Reference Bureau, around 12% people in China, 16% people in U.S. and 6% people in India are above 65 years of age. The number of old age people in China, U.S. and India is 166.37 million, 52.76 million, and 84.90 million, respectively. Old age people tend to lose their teeth as the age progresses which creates a demand for artificial teeth and dental restorations. As the awareness regarding advantages of CAD/CAM restorations is increasing, the demand for dental restorative procedures such as crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, veneers, dentures, and implants increases. The geriatric population is continuously rising, thus creating the growth opportunities in the market.

The in-lab systems segment in the dental CAD/CAM market will witness around 4.5% growth rate till 2027. In-lab systems are large scale CAD/CAM systems with higher capacity and higher output. In-lab systems are used majorly in the dental laboratories in order to manufacturer the restorations faster with utmost precision.

The dental CAD/CAM market for hardware segment is estimated to attain a CAGR of 5% till 2027. Complete suite of dental CAD/CAM systems include the intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software, milling machines, or dental 3D printers. However, sometimes dentists can only purchase scanners in their practice and outsource the manufacturing process. Scanners are used to scan the size, shape, and structure of patient’s jaws. Based on the scans, the precise dental restorations are manufactured that fit the patient perfectly. The ongoing developments in CAD/CAM equipment will continue to boost the segment growth.

The dental milling centers segment in the dental CAD/CAM market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.5% through 2027. Dental milling centers provide the services of manufacturing the dental restorations. Dental milling centers provide the products in variety of material such as metal, zirconium, porcelain and many others. Smaller clinics tend to outsource their manufacturing work to dental milling centers. The growing number of milling centers and strong product portfolio is likely to augment the segment expansion.

China dental CAD/CAM market size was over USD 70 million in 2020 owing to rapid growth of dentistry across the country. Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM dentistry along with rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure will propel the regional growth. Growing demand for aesthetic dentistry and growing dental tourism is likely to influence the market revenue in the region.

Some of the eminent companies operating in the market include Dentsply Sirona, Straumann AG, Align Technologies, Planmeca Oy, Roland DgA, Datron AG, 3 shape, Amann Girrbach, Hexagon AB, and Envista Holdings Corporation among many others. These business leaders are focusing on developing innovative products and implementing strategic developments in order to sustain the competition.

Some major findings of the dental CAD/CAM market report include:

High demand of CAD/CAM based dental restorations in developed countries will positively impact the market value.

Increasing number of practicing dentists will foster the demand for dental equipment

Rising demand for chairside CAD/CAM systems will enhance the growth of the market in dental clinics.

Number of companies involved in development of new sustainable material for dental restorations will spur the industry growth opportunities.

Continuous increasing geriatric population will be the major target population for CAD/CAM based dental restoration procedures.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the CAD/CAM equipment market is short term and low. However, due to protocols for non-emergency medical procedures, dental CAD/CAM service industry continues to be affected till normalcy of situation. Moreover, restrictions on travel has affected the medical tourism business to a great extent.

High cost of dental CAD/CAM equipment, and less affordability in underdeveloped regions may drive the market demand to an extent.

