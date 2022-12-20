U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,845.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,003.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,178.25
    -15.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.00
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    -0.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +16.10 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.68 (+2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.60
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1080
    -4.7560 (-3.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.96
    +70.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.29
    +3.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.75
    -10.56 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Dental CAD/CAM Market Size (2022 – 2030) Worth US$ 4.41 Billion| To grow at a CAGR of 8.60%, Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global dental CAD/CAM market is expected to clock at US$ 4.41 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Dental CAD/CAM Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” The global dental CAD/CAM market is primarily driven by increasing the prevalence of oral dental diseases and increasing technological advancement in dental device manufacturing and production. Additionally, the advantages of CAD/CAM-produced dental implants such as high compatibility and precise restorations are contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dental-cad-cam-market/8038

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are operating systems and devices that help dental surgeons perform complex dental procedures and create dental prosthetics and implants. A scanner and 3D printing technology are used in CAD/CAM dentistry to create a perfectly fabricated and fitted tooth.  CAD/CAM has led to more efficient, cost-effective, and accurate restoration-creation processes in dentistry.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancement and the growing geriatric population are contributing to the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market. The introduction of novel technology such as digital dental impressions and 3D manufacturing which saves time and avoids errors by multiple impression scanning are contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market.  Increasing demand for transparent and removable aligners is also contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market.

The global dental CAD/CAM market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global dental CAD/CAM market has been divided into:

  • Equipment

  • Software

The rising prevalence of dental & oral diseases and the rising adoption of novel technologies are contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM equipment market. Additionally, high patient safety standards, rising demand for patient-friendly equipment, and increasing R&D spending are also fueling the global dental CAD/CAM equipment market. The software dental market is also anticipated to have exceptional growth in the upcoming years

Excerpts From ‘by Type’

The global dental CAD/CAM market based on the type has been divided into:

  • Chair-Side CAD/CAM Systems

  • Laboratory CAD/CAM Systems

Chair-side CAD/CAM system segment dominated the growth of the dental CAD/CAM systems market owing to the growing number of hospital and dental clinics and the rising adoption of chair-side equipment. Additionally, chairside dental CAD/CAM systems are comprised of a chairside mill, 3D dental design software, and a digital impression system to provide a fully digital workflow for diagnosis and treatment. Also, with the help of chair-side CAD/CAM systems crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers can be done in one appointment which saves time and cost and is expected to further drive the growth of the chair-side dental CAD/CAM system market.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global dental CAD/CAM market based on the application has been divided into:

  • Dental Implant

  • Dental Bridges

  • Dental Alignment

  • Others

The dental implant segment dominates the global dental CAD/CAM system market owing to the growing prevalence of oral diseases like gum disease, tooth decay, etc., and the rising geriatric population which is more vulnerable to tooth loss. Additionally, less awareness about oral hygiene in underdeveloped countries is also the main factor propelling the global dental implants CAD/CAM market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The global dental CAD/CAM market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to increasing awareness about novel dental technology, increasing prevalence of dental and oral disease, and increasing numbers of hospitals & dental clinics. Additionally developed infrastructure, increasing adoption of novel technology, and increasing regulatory-approved products are contributing to the growth of the North America dental CAD/CAM market.

Request for Customization – https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/dental-cad-cam-market/8038

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global dental CAD/CAM market are:

  • Align Technology, Inc.

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Axsys Dental Solutions

  • Medit Corp.

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • PLANMECA OY

  • 3Shape A/S

  • Envista Holding Corporation

  • Datron AG

  • YENADENT

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

  1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

  1. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

  1. MARKET DYNAMICS

  1. GLOBAL DENTAL CAD/CAM MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

 

TOC Continued…

 

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Dental CAD/CAM Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=yM6tTsQONTcFhiYqDbNG17A7crt2uRgjdow3a1wv&report_id=8038&license=Single

 

 

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • Surprising Fatty Liver Results Could Put Madrigal in Big Pharma’s Sights

    Positive late-stage results for Madrigal’s NASH treatment could rekindle the interest of larger pharmaceutical companies in this liver ailment.

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • Virus death toll in China's capital shows further rise

    The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China’s capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations. Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. The National Health Commission on Tuesday said five newly recorded fatalities, all in Beijing, had taken the country’s total death toll to 5,242 — relatively low by global standards but potentially set to increase substantially following moves by the government to step away from the “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing that has staggered the economy and prompted rare anti-government protests.

  • Warning signs of suicide: What to know about prevention, red flags and how to deal with the issue

    Three experts on mental health issues weighed in on the difficult topic of suicide and its warning signs — and shared important tips for keeping an eye out for potential threats and what to do.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock

    The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double digits -- and for good reason. Which one of these top stocks represents the better bear market buy right now?

  • How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting. As of Monday, China has officially reported 5,242 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population. Zhou Jiatong, head of the Center for Disease Control in southwestern Guangxi region, said last month in a paper published by the Shanghai Journal of Preventive Medicine that mainland China faces more than 2 million deaths if it loosened COVID curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year.

  • Ethiopia civil war: The boy named Wealthy who weighs half what he should

    Ethiopia's civil war has left tens of thousands, including large numbers of children, malnourished.

  • 17 Facts I Hated Reading, So I'm Making You Read Them, Too

    Welp, now I'm worried about my health since I found out social isolation and loneliness cause a 29% greater risk of heart attack.View Entire Post ›

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • Walgreens, CVS and others limiting purchases of children's pain relief medicine as respiratory illnesses rise

    CVS and Walgreens recently put limits on purchases of children's pain relief medication amid a rise in respiratory illnesses such as the flu and RSV.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Is Death Real? New Experiments Raise Important Questions On What It Means To Die

    A groundbreaking scientific discovery shows that death is reversible and changes what we know about dying.

  • Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

    One in four sufferers commonly go two years undiagnosed, one study claims

  • BCTX: Down in San Antone

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Bria-IMT Breast Cancer Efficacy Data BriaCell (NASDAQ:BCTX) attended the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December and presented several posters summarizing data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT and reviews preclinical efforts for the company’s next generation of products. In addition to

  • White House Covid doctor: Safe to gather, but ...

    During the holidays, “people are gathering, as they should,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.