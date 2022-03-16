U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Dental CAD/CAM Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 4.94 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dental CAD/CAM Market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Axsys Dental Solutions (U.S.), Medit Corp. (South Korea), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), PLANMECA OY (Finland), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), YENADENT (Turkey)

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “dental CAD/CAM market” size was USD 2.36 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.72 billion in 2022 to USD 4.94 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Dental CAD/CAM Market, 2022-2029.”

The rising occurrence of dental ailments, surging consciousness regarding the latest technologies for precise designing of dental prostheses, and growing disposable incomes are among the few factors that bolster the market growth and upsurge demand for dental CAD/CAM techniques.

Industry Development

December 2021: Dentsply Sirona extended its collaborative deal with 3Shape A/S with an objective to refine the method of seizing dental imprint by incorporating 3Shape’s software support.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-cad-cam-market-105080


Driving Factors

Surging Significance for Cosmetic Dentistry to Drive Demand for Digital Equipment

Upsurge in the dispensable income and growing beauty standards are primarily contributing towards the boosting demand for cosmetic dentistry. This is further raising the demand for CAD/CAM systems worldwide. Furthermore, the substantial growth in the patient pool rooting for an extensive variety of aesthetic dentistry is leading to a growth in the demand for accurate intraoral scanners to reduce the scanning time. Consequently, most healthcare experts are rooting for unconventional CAD/CAM scanners and related instruments. The above aspects are further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.9%

2029 Value Projection

USD 4.94 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 2.72 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

153

Segments covered

By Product, By End-User, By Geography

Growth Drivers

Postponement of Elective Dental Procedures amid Pandemic Have Negatively Impacted Global Market

Increasing Importance of Cosmetic Dentistry to Drive Demand for Digital Equipment

High Cost of Dental CAD CAM System to Restrict Market Growth in Emerging Countries


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-cad-cam-market-105080


Reduced Dental Procedures during COVID-19 Poorly Affected Global Market Growth

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic severely swayed the dental CAD/CAM market growth. Various companies operating in the market recorded a massive reduction in their incomes for CAD/CAM scanners and visualization software in 2020. The deterioration in the income was credited to the plummeted demand for intraoral scanners and inked software backed by the end of all procedures and cancellation of all non-fundamental dental appointments across the world. Also as per numerous research examinations conducted, it was noted that the majority of the dental caregivers averted close proximity to patients while treating intraoral scanning with CAD/CAM scanner during the pandemic. Therefore, consequently leading to restricted demand and installation of the devices in 2020.

Report Coverage

The report presents insights gained by a methodical review done by our analysts. Extensive research was directed to offer the anticipated size of the dental CAD/CAM market. The data utilized to navigate the shares for multiple segments at global levels as well as domestic levels are gained from extensive professional conversations with various stakeholders. Furthermore, we have obtained admission to numerous global and domestically sponsored records to deliver accurate information to make business-related choices easy for our clients.

Segmentation

Based on product, the global market is categorized into equipment and software. Among them, the equipment segment held the leading share in 2021. The increasing demand for digital electronics technology based on computers is one of the prime reasons for the dominance of the segment.

Based on type, the market is divided into chair-side and laboratory CAD/CAM systems.

In terms of end user, this market is categorized into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy Dental CAD/CAM Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105080


Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Strong Presence of Market Players

North America held the largest dental CAD/CAM market share and stood at USD 0.87 billion in 2020. Rising digitalization in the dental field, the sturdy existence of prime market players, and encouraging reimbursement guidelines are the aspects accountable for the market growth in the region.

Europe is predicted to be the second-largest region in regards of market share and revenue.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rising presentation of alertness programs by the government and other private institutes for nurturing awareness of oral health is among the prime factors responsible for the considerable growth of this region.


Ask For Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-cad-cam-market-105080


Partnerships among Brands Lead to Augmented Prospects in Global Market

Acknowledged players in the market are repetitively inclining towards functional policies to stimulate their products and inaugurate their positions in the market. One such vital approach is to present novel products by collaborating with other firms to inflate their reach to target audience.

The players functioning in the market often embrace various tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Another remarkable strategy to expand the business opportunities is engaging multimillion deals with government bodies and safeguarding profitable revenue for their companies.


List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

  • Axsys Dental Solutions (U.S.)

  • Medit Corp. (South Korea)

  • Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

  • PLANMECA OY (Finland)

  • 3Shape A/S (Denmark)

  • YENADENT (Turkey)


Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Key Dental Conditions, in Key Countries, 2021

    • New Product Launches, By Key Players

    • Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership and etc.

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental CAD/CAM Market

  • Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Equipment

        • Milling Machine

        • Scanners

        • Others

      • Software

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Chair side CAD/CAM System

      • Laboratory CAD/CAM System

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Dental Hospitals and Clinics

      • Dental Laboratories

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-cad-cam-market-105080


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


