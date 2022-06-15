Dental CAD-CAM Market size to grow by USD 422.68 Million | Market Research Insights highlight the Surging Demand for Dental Cosmetic Surgeries as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Dental CAD-CAM Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 8.20% at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (Dental practices CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratories CAD-CAM systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Vendor Insights

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3Shape AS

Align Technology Inc.

Danaher Corp.

DATRON AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Hexagon AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Planmeca Oy

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of total market growth. In North America, the United States is the primary market. This region's market will grow at a slower pace than the rest of the world. Over the projected period, advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong patient awareness, a reliable and robust reimbursement framework, and a high prevalence of dental caries in countries like the United States and Canada will aid market expansion in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Dental CAD-CAM Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dental practices CAD-CAM systems segment will gain considerable market share. Factors driving market growth include an increase in the global edentulous population, an increase in cases of dental caries among all age groups, increased awareness of the importance of oral health, and an increase in demand for customized solutions tailored to specific end-use applications in a short time frame. The rise in the number of dental service organizations (DSOs) is increasing this segment's dental CAD-CAM industry.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

A major reason driving the global dental CAD-CAM market share rise is the rising demand for dental cosmetic operations. The amount of money spent on cosmetic dentistry has increased significantly. Whitening is the most popular procedure, with veneers, tooth-colored inlays, onlays, crowns, and bonding rounding out the top five contributors to the cosmetic surgery market. The need for dental cosmetic operations will expand further throughout the forecast period as the senior population grows, propelling the industry forward.

However, CAD-CAM systems' high maintenance and implementation costs will provide a significant hurdle to the global dental CAD-CAM market share growth over the forecast period.

Dental CAD-CAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 422.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Italy, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DATRON AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Oy, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dental practice CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3Shape AS

10.4 Align Technology Inc.

10.5 Danaher Corp.

10.6 DATRON AG

10.7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

10.8 Hexagon AB

10.9 Jensen Dental

10.10 Planmeca Group

10.11 Straumann Holding AG

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

