Dental CAD-CAM Market size to grow by USD 422.68 Million | Market Research Insights highlight the Surging Demand for Dental Cosmetic Surgeries as Key Driver | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Dental CAD-CAM Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 8.20% at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (Dental practices CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratories CAD-CAM systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental CAD-CAM Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental CAD-CAM Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3Shape AS

  • Align Technology Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • DATRON AG

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • Hexagon AB

  • KaVo Dental GmbH

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Straumann Holding AG

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of total market growth. In North America, the United States is the primary market. This region's market will grow at a slower pace than the rest of the world. Over the projected period, advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong patient awareness, a reliable and robust reimbursement framework, and a high prevalence of dental caries in countries like the United States and Canada will aid market expansion in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Dental CAD-CAM Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The dental practices CAD-CAM systems segment will gain considerable market share. Factors driving market growth include an increase in the global edentulous population, an increase in cases of dental caries among all age groups, increased awareness of the importance of oral health, and an increase in demand for customized solutions tailored to specific end-use applications in a short time frame. The rise in the number of dental service organizations (DSOs) is increasing this segment's dental CAD-CAM industry.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

A major reason driving the global dental CAD-CAM market share rise is the rising demand for dental cosmetic operations. The amount of money spent on cosmetic dentistry has increased significantly. Whitening is the most popular procedure, with veneers, tooth-colored inlays, onlays, crowns, and bonding rounding out the top five contributors to the cosmetic surgery market. The need for dental cosmetic operations will expand further throughout the forecast period as the senior population grows, propelling the industry forward.

However, CAD-CAM systems' high maintenance and implementation costs will provide a significant hurdle to the global dental CAD-CAM market share growth over the forecast period.

Get a Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Dental CAD-CAM Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Test Data Management Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dental CAD-CAM Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 422.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Italy, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DATRON AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Oy, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Dental practice CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3Shape AS

  • 10.4 Align Technology Inc.

  • 10.5 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.6 DATRON AG

  • 10.7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • 10.8 Hexagon AB

  • 10.9 Jensen Dental

  • 10.10 Planmeca Group

  • 10.11 Straumann Holding AG

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-cad-cam-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-422-68-million--market-research-insights-highlight-the-surging-demand-for-dental-cosmetic-surgeries-as-key-driver--technavio-301567473.html

SOURCE Technavio

