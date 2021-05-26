Dental Caries Detectors Market Size 2021 | Is Expected USD 586.0 Million by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6%

Top Players Covered in the Dental Caries Detectors Market Research Report Are KaVo Dental (Brea, California, U.S.), ACTEON Group (Mérignac, France), Dentsply Sirona. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), DentLight Inc. (Plano, Texas, U.S.), Air Techniques Inc. (New York, U.S.), AdDent, Inc. (Danbury, Connecticut, U.S.) and other key market players.

Pune, India, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Caries Detectors Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global dental caries detectors market size is expected USD 586.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of dental caries detectors in clinics coupled with new diagnostic devices will stimulate the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dental Caries Detectors Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 265.2 million in 2020.

The Dental Caries Detectors Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Dental Caries Detectors Industry concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

Story continues





Driving Factor :

Development of Dental Clinics to Support Market Growth

The increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics in developing countries will enable the market's speedy expansion. According to the report published by the American dental association, there were around 182,000 dental clinics in the U.S., and more than 16,000 dental clinics were present in Canada in 2020. Likewise, as per the Office for National Statistics, around 12,000 dental clinics were active in the U.K in the year 2017. Furthermore, the growing number of dental clinics will spur demand for dental diagnostic equipment, including caries detectors, which, in turn, will bolster the growth of the market. According to the report published by Indian Dental Association, the number of dental practitioners in India increased from 180,000 in 2012 to 300,000 in 2020. Also, the trend for dental schools among students in emerging countries such as China and India will incite the development of the market in the forthcoming years.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Dental Caries Detectors Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report.





COVID-19 Impact :



Plunged Demand for Diagnostic Devices and Detectors to Dwindle Growth amid Coronavirus

The delayed shipment of various commodities and items has proven to inhibit the dental caries detectors market growth. The lockdown imposed by the governments has significantly affected the need for diagnostic procedures at clinics. This has further impacted the replacement of existing units and demand for new detectors, thus inhibiting the growth of the dental caries market growth. Besides, reduced dental visits of patients are expected to limit the market's development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segments :

The Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Segment to Hold Lion’s Share

Based on product type, the market is divided into laser fluorescence caries detector and transillumination caries detector segments. The laser fluorescence caries detector segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. The growth is attributed to the introduction of technological advancements of the product.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into dental clinics, hospitals & ASC’s. The dental clinics are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing inclination towards dental clinics among dental practitioners.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report encompasses:

Complete analysis of all the sections in the market

Instructive data and figures

Latest trends and drivers

Superior insights into all emerging developments

COVID-19 impact





Competitive Landscape :

Introduction of Innovative Products by Prominent Companies to Consolidate Market

The key players in the market are adopting numerous tactics to establish a strong footprint in the industry. The companies are introducing advanced and innovative products to give tough competition to other emerging companies. For instance, in October 2016, Air Techniques, Inc. unveiled CamX Triton HD, with an interchangeable head system that offers intraoral imaging and caries diagnosis features. This device claims to enhance the clinical workflow and communication of patients and dentists.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Regional Insights :

Rising Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Market in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to account for the largest dental caries detectors market share during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising awareness regarding oral health. The rising per capita healthcare expenditure coupled with new product launches is expected to strengthen the region's market. According to ATLAS Dental, approximately USD 88 billion were spent on dental treatment across the European Union in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate due to the rising prevalence of dental caries. The growing geriatric population and increasing awareness about dental caries detectors will promote growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.





Notable Development :

March 2019: KaVo Dental announced the amalgamation of VixWin Imaging software (3.6.0) with trans illumination caries detector system DEXIS CariVu to deliver additional functions CariVu image comparison with radiographs, intraoral photos, and CariVu imaging for a comprehensive look at patient’s dental health.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Caries, Key Countries/ Region, 2020 Number of Dental Clinics, Key Countries, 2020 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Caries Detectors Industry Key Industry Developments

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dental Caries Detectors Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Japan Australia China India Southeast Asia Rest of APAC

Rest of World Dental Caries Detectors Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s

Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))



KaVo Dental Air Techniques Inc. Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. ACTEON Group DentLight Inc. Dentsply Sirona AdDent, Inc. Other Players



Continued…





