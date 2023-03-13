Dental Caries Detectors Market Worth Over USD 767 Million by 2032, At CAGR 10%

Market.Us

According to Market.us, the dental caries detectors market is expected to reach USD 767 million by 2032 and it is progressing at a CAGR of of 10%% within a forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Caries Detectors Market was valued at around USD 303 million in 2022 and is expected to reach approximately USD 767 million in 2032, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 10% between 2023 and 2032. Dental caries, cavities, or tooth decay are common and preventable oral health issues. It occurs when bacteria in the mouth combine with sugars and starches to form an acid that attacks the teeth. If left untreated, it can lead to pain, infection, and even tooth loss. Fortunately, there are ways to both prevent and treat dental caries. Dental caries detectors are an innovative tool to detect tooth decay in its early stages. The dental caries detector is usually a pen-like device with a metal tip that touches the tooth's surface.

The instrument then sends an electrical impulse to the tooth's surface. They provide a convenient and efficient method for detecting the presence of dental caries before it causes pain or other symptoms. Dental caries detectors use different detection methods, such as visual inspection, radiography, fluorescence, and electrical resistance measurements, to determine the presence of caries.

Key Takeaway:

By type , the laser fluorescent caries detector segment generated a revenue share of 51.4% in 2022.

By distribution channel , the offline platforms segment has dominated the market and is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

By end-user , the dental clinic segment has accounted for a market share of 41.2% in 2022

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38%.

Europe held a 24% revenue share in 2022.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the dental caries detectors industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the dental caries detectors industry. Some of these factors include:

Availability of Alternatives: The availability of substitute procedures, such as intraoral scanners, x-ray imaging, etc., may affect the dental caries detectors market’s growth.

Adoption of Technology: Technological advancements in medical devices and the increasing adoption rate of accurate diagnostic devices are expected to boost market growth. However, low accessibility of advanced facilities is anticipated to affect the market expansion in developing regions.

Higher Cost of Treatments: The higher cost of dental treatments may have restrained the market’s new opportunities. However, the increased prevalence of tooth decay may bolster the growth of the dental caries detectors market.

Time-Consuming Technique: Detectors can be expensive and time-consuming for some individuals. In addition, these detectors can also have difficulty detecting early stages of decay and may lead to over diagnosis. Between January 15th and February 15th, 2021, nearly 27% of dental clinics said they increased their fees. Owing to this, individuals won’t prefer advanced dental treatments, which is anticipated to hamper the market’s growth negatively.

Top Trends in Global Dental Caries Detectors Market

One of the leading essential aspects witnessed primarily in the international markets is the development of technologically advanced products. For example, developing dental caries detectors has led to a more accurate and efficient way of identifying the condition. This technology has allowed dentists to detect dental caries earlier and make better treatment decisions. The detectors are also more reliable, making it easier for dentists to diagnose the condition. Moreover, several manufacturers are moving toward collaboration through mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborative partnerships. Such trends are currently being witnessed in this market, bolstering the demand for these products.

Market Growth

The dental care industry has seen several advancements in recent years, particularly regarding detecting dental caries. In recent years, the dental caries detector market has experienced significant growth, with new technologies being developed and released to the public. The increase in demand for dental caries detectors is attributed to the high number of individuals with dental caries, which can lead to tooth loss if left untreated. The growth in this market is attributed to technological advancements that have enabled manufacturers to develop and release innovative products.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America was estimated to be the most lucrative market in the global dental caries detectors market, with the largest market share of 38%. It is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, Europe's dental caries detectors market will have a revenue share of 24% in 2022. In North America, the advancements in R&D facilities and the technological adoption rate is higher. As such, the market for dental caries detectors is anticipated to grow. Furthermore, the opportunities for dental tools and medical device manufacturers are increasing due to the growing healthcare industries. Spiking awareness among individuals regarding dental health care is the major driving factor for the global dental caries detectors market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 303 Million Market Size (2032) USD 767 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 10.00% North America Revenue Share 38% Europe Revenue Share 24% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Tooth decay is a pervasive problem amongst all age groups, and its prevalence has increased in recent years. Poor dental hygiene habits, unhealthy diets, and lack of access to dental care are some factors contributing to this growing issue. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the dental caries detectors market. In addition, changes in lifestyles and eating habits are factors that may boost the target market growth. Dental caries detectors are now available to accurately diagnose and treat potential oral health problems. These devices use advanced technology to scan the teeth and precisely record any signs of decay or other abnormalities. Elements, as such, are attributed to bolster the market’s growth in the coming years.

Market Restraints

The dental caries detectors market restraints are high cost, low efficacy, and lack of sensitivity. In addition, a significant drawback of dental caries detectors is that they can lead to overdosing on fluoride, affecting teeth' appearance. Such factors are anticipated to be challenging to the market expansion. Furthermore, the higher cost of advanced dental devices may impact the market's growth.

Market Opportunities

Dental caries detectors accurately diagnose and helps dental practitioners to save time for necessary treatment. Moreover, the advancement in medical technology will create lucrative opportunities for the present as well as emerging key players during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032. The dental caries detectors market is ever-evolving, with new products and technologies being developed daily. It has gained a lot of traction in recent years due to the rising awareness of oral health among consumers and healthcare providers. From simple diagnostic tools to advanced imaging systems, these devices are necessary for proper early detection and preventive care of tooth decay. Such factors may accelerate the target market expansion further.

Report Segmentation of the Dental Caries Detectors Market

Type Insight

Based on type, the market for dental caries detectors is segmented into laser fluorescent caries detectors, fiber optic, and trans-illumination caries detectors. Among these types, the laser fluorescent caries detector segment is the market's most lucrative global dental caries detector. The use of laser fluorescence technology is a simple method for early detection of caries, as it is nearly 90% accurate and minimally invasive compared to other techniques.

Distribution Channel Insight

Based on the distribution channel, the market for dental caries detectors is segmented into online and offline platforms. Among these types, the offline segment is the most lucrative target market. The total revenue share of offline platforms was 65% in 2022. Owing to its availability and rapid service, individuals prefer offline platforms. However, the online segment will have more significant opportunities in the forecast period.

End-User Insight

Based on end-user, the market for dental caries detectors is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. Among these end-users, the dental clinic's segment is the most lucrative global dental caries detectors market. This is due to the increased availability of dental clinics and experts in developed and developing nations. These facilities are currently outfitted with sophisticated dental techniques to provide excellent treatment. Furthermore, they provide faster appointment scheduling and shorter waiting lists than hospitals.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector

Fiber Optic

Trans-Illumination Caries Detector

Based on Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Offline Platforms

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Quantum Dental Technologies Inc.

DentLight Inc.

GreenMark Biomedical Inc.

Kuraray Europe GmbH

AdDent Inc.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. AdDent Inc.

Acteon Group Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

KaVo Dental's

Dexis LLC and Other key players.

Recent Development of the Dental Caries Detectors Market

In April 2021, GreenMark Biomedical Inc. declared that the organization had gotten administrative leeway from the U.S. Food and Medication Organization to showcase its LumiCare Caries Recognition Wash as a 510 (k) Class II Clinical Gadget.

