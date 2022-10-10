U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Dental Cement Market to grow by USD 374.94 Mn by 2026, Growing Prevalence Of Oral Diseases In Aging Population to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental cement market size is expected to grow by USD 374.94 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing prevalence of oral diseases in the aging population, the growing number of dental schools and dentists, and the growing healthcare expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, implant failure caused by dental cement, product recalls and stringent regulations, high cost of dental procedures will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Cements Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing prevalence of oral diseases in the aging population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Implant failure caused by dental cement might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Dental cement Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

The permanent cement segment dental cement market share will expand significantly. Permanent dental cement offer improved marginal sealing, stops leaks, and shields oral tissues from outside influences. Additionally, they offer greater resilience and do not dissolve in oral fluids. Permanent cement is favored by end users because of these benefits. Buy Sample Report.

Dental cement Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental cement market report covers the following areas:

  • Dental cement Market size

  • Dental cement Market trends

  • Dental cement Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing focus on esthetic restorative techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the dental cement market growth during the next few years.

Dental cement Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dental cement Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dental cement Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • 3M Co.

  • BISCO Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Den Mat Holdings LLC

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • DETAX GmbH

  • DMG America LLC

  • ESSENTIAL DENTAL SYSTEMS INC

  • FGM Dental Group

  • GC America Inc.

  • Henry Schein Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Dental cement Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dental cement market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dental cement market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dental cement market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental cement market vendors

Related Reports:
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.

Proton Therapy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The proton therapy market share is expected to increase by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%.

Dental cement Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

$374.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., BISCO Inc., Danaher Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., DETAX GmbH, DMG America LLC, ESSENTIAL DENTAL SYSTEMS INC, FGM Dental Group, GC America Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corp., Medental International, SDI ltd, Septodont Inc., SHOFU Dental GmbH, Sun Medical Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Dental America, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Permanent cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Temporary cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 BISCO Inc.

  • 10.5 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • 10.7 DETAX GmbH

  • 10.8 GC America Inc.

  • 10.9 Henry Schein Inc.

  • 10.10 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • 10.11 Kerr Corp.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Dental Cements Market 2022-2026
