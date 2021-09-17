Dental Cements Market to be worth US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027, Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries Globally to Fuel Expansion of Market, Says TMR

- Growth in the number of novel dental cements approvals is projected to drive the global dental cements market

- Rising penetration of dental implants and presence of many leading players in Europe are estimated to help in the growth of the regional market in the upcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing application of dental cements in restorative, orthodontics, and other dental procedures is projected to drive the dental cements market during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that the global dental cements market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to reach the valuation of 1.29 Bn by 2027.

Dental Cements Market: Key Findings

Growing Product Demand from Dental Clinics to Open Revenue Streams for Market Players

Specialty dental clinics are gaining preference in certain dental (implant) procedures. The popularity of these among the target population can be attributed to strict adherence to planning processes and adoption of better surgical protocols to improve dental outcomes. These factors are boosting the sales opportunities in global market.

Market Players Experience High Demand for Products Manufactured Using Glass Ionomer

Dental cements are produced using different materials such as zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenal, composite resins, glass ionomer, and polycarboxylate. Of these, products manufactured using glass ionomer are gaining popularity, owing to their various advantages such as thin film thickness, ability to release fluoride, and high moisture tolerance.

Dental Cements Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in oral health issues and surge in hospital admissions for various dental proceduresacross the globe are some of the key factors driving the global dental cements market. Moreover, the growing consciousness about importance on oral hygiene is expected to help in market growth.

Many insurance companies across the globe are offering dental insurance plans. This factor is resulting in increase in dental procedures, thereby fueling the demand for dental cements around the world. Moreover, rapid approvals to newest dental cements components are projected to create promising growth avenues for market players in the forthcoming years.

Rising trend of medical tourism and emergence of new formulations &unique cement material types are some of the other key factors shaping the development of the global dental cements market

Permanent cements are witnessing high demand, as they are long standing materials with varied features. These include insolubility in oral fluids, good compatibility with dental tissues, and high resistance.

The market for dental cements is projected to experience significant growth in Asia Pacific. The market growth in the region can be attributed to presence of higher patient population, growing older population, surging medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about oral health.

Dental Cements Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players hold major market share making the market highly consolidated

Companies engaged in the dental cements market are focused on new product development and regulatory approvals. In addition, several players are participating in collaborative agreements, mergers, and acquisitions. All these strategies are projected to boost the expansion of the global dental cements market.

Dental Cements Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of key players operating in the global dental cements market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent technological developments, and different business strategies of all players operating in the market.

Some of the key players in the dental cements market are:

3M

Danaher Corporation

SHOFU Dental GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

SDI Limited

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

BISCO, Inc.

Medental International, Inc

FGM Produtos Odontológicos

The global Dental cements market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dental cements Market, by Product Type

Temporary Cements

Permanent Cements

Global Dental cements Market, by Material

Glass Ionomer

Traditional Glass Ionomer

Metal Modified Glass Ionomer

Light Cure Glass Ionomer

Hybrid or Resin Modified Glass Ionomer

Zinc Oxide Eugenal

Zinc Phosphate

Polycarboxylate

Composite Resins

Others

Global Dental cements Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Global Dental cements Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

