Dental Cements Market to be worth US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027, Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries Globally to Fuel Expansion of Market, Says TMR

·6 min read

- Growth in the number of novel dental cements approvals is projected to drive the global dental cements market

- Rising penetration of dental implants and presence of many leading players in Europe are estimated to help in the growth of the regional market in the upcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing application of dental cements in restorative, orthodontics, and other dental procedures is projected to drive the dental cements market during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that the global dental cements market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to reach the valuation of 1.29 Bn by 2027.

Dental Cements Market: Key Findings

  • Growing Product Demand from Dental Clinics to Open Revenue Streams for Market Players

Specialty dental clinics are gaining preference in certain dental (implant) procedures. The popularity of these among the target population can be attributed to strict adherence to planning processes and adoption of better surgical protocols to improve dental outcomes. These factors are boosting the sales opportunities in global market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20585

  • Market Players Experience High Demand for Products Manufactured Using Glass Ionomer

Dental cements are produced using different materials such as zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenal, composite resins, glass ionomer, and polycarboxylate. Of these, products manufactured using glass ionomer are gaining popularity, owing to their various advantages such as thin film thickness, ability to release fluoride, and high moisture tolerance.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Dental Cements Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=20585

Dental Cements Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in oral health issues and surge in hospital admissions for various dental proceduresacross the globe are some of the key factors driving the global dental cements market. Moreover, the growing consciousness about importance on oral hygiene is expected to help in market growth.

  • Many insurance companies across the globe are offering dental insurance plans. This factor is resulting in increase in dental procedures, thereby fueling the demand for dental cements around the world. Moreover, rapid approvals to newest dental cements components are projected to create promising growth avenues for market players in the forthcoming years.

  • Rising trend of medical tourism and emergence of new formulations &unique cement material types are some of the other key factors shaping the development of the global dental cements market

  • Permanent cements are witnessing high demand, as they are long standing materials with varied features. These include insolubility in oral fluids, good compatibility with dental tissues, and high resistance.

  • The market for dental cements is projected to experience significant growth in Asia Pacific. The market growth in the region can be attributed to presence of higher patient population, growing older population, surging medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about oral health.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=20585

Dental Cements Market: Competition Landscape

  • Leading players hold major market share making the market highly consolidated

  • Companies engaged in the dental cements market are focused on new product development and regulatory approvals. In addition, several players are participating in collaborative agreements, mergers, and acquisitions. All these strategies are projected to boost the expansion of the global dental cements market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Dental Cements Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20585&ltype=S

Dental Cements Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of key players operating in the global dental cements market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent technological developments, and different business strategies of all players operating in the market.

Some of the key players in the dental cements market are:

  • 3M

  • Danaher Corporation

  • SHOFU Dental GmbH

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • SDI Limited

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

  • BISCO, Inc.

  • Medental International, Inc

  • FGM Produtos Odontológicos

The global Dental cements market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dental cements Market, by Product Type

  • Temporary Cements

  • Permanent Cements

Global Dental cements Market, by Material

  • Glass Ionomer

  • Traditional Glass Ionomer

  • Metal Modified Glass Ionomer

  • Light Cure Glass Ionomer

  • Hybrid or Resin Modified Glass Ionomer

  • Zinc Oxide Eugenal

  • Zinc Phosphate

  • Polycarboxylate

  • Composite Resins

  • Others

Global Dental cements Market, by End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Dental Clinics

  • Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Global Dental cements Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Dental Implants Market: According to the report, the global dental implants market was valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027, increasing incidence of dental caries, and rowing preference for dental implants over dental procedures are projected to drive the global dental implants market during the forecast period

Invisible Orthodontics Market: Companies in the invisible orthodontics market are innovating in braces. Mobile apps are helping patients receive the right treatment for malocclusion. These apps are educating people about the procedure for teeth treatment, which caters to transparency and easy understanding of teeth problems

Dental Practice Management Software Market: According to the report, the global dental practice management software market was valued at US$ 1,984.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2027, value added features in dental practice management software, software integration and increase in dental visits are projected to drive the global dental practice management software market during the forecast period

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dental-cement-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-cements-market-to-be-worth-us-1-29-bn-by-2027--rising-prevalence-of-dental-carries-globally-to-fuel-expansion-of-market-says-tmr-301379450.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

