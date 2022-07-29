Dental Consumables Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with 3Shape AS & AB Dental Devices Ltd.-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental consumables market size is expected to grow by USD 4.99 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for dental consumables in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The growth in medical tourism will facilitate the dental consumables market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Consumables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Consumables Market: Vendor Analysis

The dental consumables market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

3Shape AS - The company offers dental consumables products such as 3Shape Dental System.

AB Dental Devices Ltd. - The company offers dental consumables products such as I-ON Conical platform implant, I6 Narrow integral implant, and I6b Ball attachment implant.

Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd. - The company offers dental consumables products such as Swell Straight Implant System and One Implant system

Align Technology Inc. - The company offers dental consumables products such as Invisalign system and iTero

Danaher Corp. - The company offers dental consumables product brands such as Nobel Biocare, KaVo, Kerr, and i-CAT.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Consumables Market Analysis Report by Product (dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental biomaterials) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Dental Consumables Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers & Trends - The dental consumables market is driven by the rising incidence of cases of periodontal diseases. In addition, the growing adoption of lasers in esthetics is anticipated to boost the growth of the Dental Consumables Market.

Challenges - The high cost of dental procedures will be a major challenge for the dental consumables market during the forecast period.

Dental Consumables Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

dental implants - size and forecast 2020-2025

dental crowns and bridges - size and forecast 2020-2025

orthodontics - size and forecast 2020-2025

periodontics - size and forecast 2020-2025

dental biomaterials - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Dental Consumables Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Dental Consumables Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Dental Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3Shape AS, AB Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Dental crowns and bridges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Orthodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Periodontics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Dental biomaterials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3Shape AS

10.4 AB Dental Devices Ltd.

10.5 Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd.

10.6 Align Technology Inc.

10.7 Danaher Corp.

10.8 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

10.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

10.10 MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.

10.11 Straumann Holding AG

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

