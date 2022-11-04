U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,745.55
    +25.66 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,233.17
    +231.92 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,393.20
    +50.26 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.68
    +21.95 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    +3.34 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.30
    +43.40 (+2.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +1.15 (+5.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    +0.0154 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1500
    +0.0260 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1293
    +0.0133 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0900
    -1.0740 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,131.75
    +887.58 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.94
    +22.89 (+4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,354.02
    +165.39 (+2.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Dental Consumables Market Is Anticipated To Reach At US$ 60.8 Bn By 2032; Owing To Growing Adoption of Cosmetic Dentistry | Report Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The increasing population's need for innovative and safe medical developments will ensure rampant growth for oncology small molecule medications.

Rockville, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dental consumables market is estimated at US$ 34.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to remarkable sales channel and drug class offerings.

Consumables for dentistry are used to address ailments like tooth restoration, challenges with gingival tissues, dental impairments, dental caries, and oral illnesses. The size of the global market for dental consumables is increasing as a result of an increase in dental problems. Stringent developments in the field of applied sciences has resulted in advanced solutions to deal with these oral conditions.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4420

A key principal element propelling the global orthopaedic consumables market is the growing emphasis on physical appearance. Aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry is benefiting from the growing popularity of dental makeovers. However, due to the extremely high costs of procedures and supplies, the facilities are not frequently used by those with middle-class incomes. The absence of sufficient reimbursement policies from the government or medical insurance companies is also anticipated to restrain the market for dental consumables.

According to Fact.MR, in the segment product type, sub-segment dental implants is anticipated to grow tremendously which will conclude to stage opportunities for the emerging as well as established manufacturers. Product launches in under-developed regions can also create plethora of chances for market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global dental consumables market is projected to expand at an impressive value of US$ 60.8 Billion by 2032.

  • The market witnessed 5.5% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

  • Under end users, dental clinics is anticipated to dominate the market and is valued at US$ 16.7 Billion in 2022.

  • Europe dominated the market with 31.3% market share in 2021.

Speak To Research Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4420

Competitive Landscape

The market for dental consumables is partially fragmented in nature as the market is stretched in both regional and worldwide businesses. To get an advantage in the industry, market dominating players are concentrating on innovations and new product releases. Another tactic used by leaders to add precision and accuracy in medicaments is the incorporation of technology like computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacture (CAM) into the fields of orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics.

Another important tactic used by firms to obtain a competitive edge in the dental consumables market is acquisitions and partnerships with other businesses.

  • For instance, the advent of the X-Smart IQ digital endodontics ecosystem and app by Dentsply Sirona Endodontics, which aids and directs dental practitioners through each stage of the endodontic procedure.

  • Additionally, Dentsply Sirona disclosed the purchase of RTD, a pioneer in fibre endodontic posts globally.

  • Canada-based distributor of medical and dental goods Médi-Sélect was purchased by Medline Industries, Inc. in January 2020.

Market Development

The market for dental consumables is highly fragmented, the market is dominated by regional as well as global manufacturers, including 3M Company ,Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, The Zimmer Biomet Dental are competing for market dominance.

Industry giants are attempting to break into the dental consumables market with fresh, creative ideas. Large corporations are also utilising inorganic expansion techniques like mergers and acquisitions to expand their distribution networks in underserved areas and increase their global reach.

Segmentation of Dental Consumables Industry Research

  • By Product Type :

    • Dental Implants

    • Dental Prosthetics

    • Orthodontics

    • Endodontics

    • Periodontics

    • Retail Dental Care Essentials

    • Other Dental Consumables

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Dental Clinics

    • Dental Laboratories

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & ASEAN

    • Oceania

    • MEA

Get Free Access of This Report With Detailed Statistics:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4420

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dental consumables market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Retail Dental Care Essentials, Other Dental Consumables), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Check Out The Latest Healthcare Industry Reports Published by Fact.MR Research: 

Dental Endodontics Market: The global market for dental endodontics to reach US$ 3 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The market is scheduled to expand 2.3x, up from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021. The report forecasts that sales of dental consumables, particularly root canal preparation products, will surge at almost 7% CAGR until 2031.

Dental Restorative Supplies Market: The global dental restorative supplies market is estimated at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 8.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Dental Amalgamators Market: The growing demand for Dental Amalgamators indicated for ease of the cavity filling procedure by offering easy accessibility to tools for the dentists is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the Dental Amalgamators market over the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Recommended Stories

  • Geron (GERN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Geron (NASDAQ: GERN)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 03, 2022, 9:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Aron Feingold Good morning, everyone.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Equity markets are deep in the red for the year, and so is the broader biotech industry. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is living proof that drugmakers do not necessarily need a diversified and deep lineup to be successful. Here's the catch: Vertex holds a monopoly in this area.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for November

    CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is submitting what may become its first commercialized gene-editing treatment to regulators this month. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) just started selling a potential blockbuster antidepressant. The gene-editing specialist, along with its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals, begins a regulatory submission this month.

  • Apellis Pharma Crashes On Unexpected Delay For Eye Drug — A Boon For Iveric Bio

    Apellis reported an unexpected delay for its eye-disease treatment, leading APLS stock to crash as shares of rival Iveric Bio inched higher.

  • 'What we have here is so amazing': Comcast CEO Brian Roberts on Philadelphia, health care, hybrid workplaces, and more

    "We should be celebrating things that are working really well, and at the top of the heap has to be health care."

  • Peninsula kidney drug company weighs 'strategic alternatives' after clinical trial flop

    The nine-year-old company, which once employed 200 people but now has less than 60, is the third in a triumvirate of kidney drug ventures started by a team led by Gerrit Klaerner.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics' Shares Rose 11.32% on Wednesday

    Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, saw its shares jump 11.32% on Wednesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings. Horizon's third-quarter numbers were mostly down year over year. Net income was listed at $135.8 million, down 58% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.58 was down 58% compared to the same period in 2021.

  • 10 Smart Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care

    The costs of long-term care for older adults can be significant, and federal Medicare health insurance benefits do not cover most of these costs. Most people who incur costs for long-term care cover them with a combination of personal savings, long-term care insurance and Medicaid, among other sources. Consider working with a financial advisor as you find ways to pay for long-term care needs.

  • White Nurse Accuses Black Pregnant Woman of Fraud in Horrifying Viral Video

    Last month, a pregnant Black woman named Jillian visited the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to pick up a doctor’s note that had already been approved for her. Jillian is the mother of a 3-year-old child and has scoliosis. Seven months into her current pregnancy, she was experiencing pain and other complications that made it difficult to continue working as a home health aide, and a doctor had approved a note for her to show her employer to begin her maternity leave.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals is spending big on R&D. Here’s what it has on tap for 2023.

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has successfully brought to market drugs for schizophrenia and sleep disorders, and now it’s looking to new areas of treatment to drive its next phase of growth. The D.C. based biotech is advancing several clinical trials for treatments of chronic gastrointestinal disease and cholera, and getting ready to file multiple submissions with regulators to bring the drugs to market. A green light would mean new revenue streams for the 19-year-old company, positioning it for long-term growth, founder and CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos said on the company’s third-quarter call Wednesday evening.

  • Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast hot spots

    Shadia Ahmed panicked as rainwater flooded her shack one night, drenching her seven children. After an aid group administered tests for cholera in Ahmed's Syrian refugee encampment in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine, her youngest, 4-year-old Assil, tested positive. Cholera has swept across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq as the countries struggle with devastated infrastructure, turmoil and housing large populations of people who have been displaced by conflict.

  • Amgen posts higher profit, says obesity drug data coming next month

    (Reuters) -Biotechnology company Amgen Inc on Thursday said its third-quarter revenue rose 1% as higher volume growth for its cancer, rheumatology and cardiovascular products was offset by lower prices and foreign exchange losses. The company also said data from a Phase I study of its potential obesity treatment AMG133 will be presented at the World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease conference in early December. AMG133, which has garnered increased attention following strong sales for similar drugs launched recently by Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk, is designed to block a hormone and a protein involved in blood sugar control.

  • Europe Approves AstraZeneca-Sanofi Partnered Antibody To Prevent RSV Infection In Infants

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Sanofi SA’s (NASDAQ: SNY) Beyfortus (nirsevimab) long-acting antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season. Beyfortus is the first and only single-dose RSV passive immunization for the broad infant population, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions. In the pivotal MELODY efficacy trial, B

  • California woman with stage 4 breast cancer denied mammogram at age 29: 'I'll be fighting forever'

    Philecia La’Bounty of Huntington Beach, California, told Fox News Digital she was diagnosed with "terminal" stage 4 breast cancer after being denied a mammogram "due to age" at 29. Here's her story.

  • Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"

    "In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."View Entire Post ›

  • Is This Chinese Pharmaceutical Stock Worth the Risk?

    BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE), is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Basel, Switzerland; and Beijing. It focuses on unique therapies to treat cancer, specializing in B-cell malignancies and solid tumors in lung and gastrointestinal cancers. Amid delisting concerns, a lot of Chinese stocks have fallen this year.

  • Dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" temporarily eases depression, study finds

    Patients took the psychedelic drug in a supervised medical setting in a session that lasted six to eight hours.

  • New Antibiotic for Urinary-Tract Infections Found Effective in Trials

    GSK said its experimental treatment for uncomplicated urinary-tract infections was effective in two large clinical trials, paving the way for what could be the first new oral antibiotic for the common ailment in more than two decades.

  • Should we keep daylight saving time permanently?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Could 'magic mushrooms' treat severe depression? A major study aims to find out.

    Can magic mushrooms treat depression? New research looks at psilocybin for people with treatment-resistant depression.