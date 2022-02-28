Dental Consumables Market Size to Hit US$ 65.18 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research

The global dental consumables market size is predicted to hit around US$ 65.18 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental consumables market size was reached at US$ 39.22 billion in 2021, according to new report study by Precedence Research. Dental consumables are used to treat dental problems, restore teeth, and treat gingival tissues. They include items used to address dental problems. The rising frequency of dental illnesses, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and rising disposable income in developing countries are all factors driving the growth of the dental consumables market. However, the high cost of dental procedures and restricted reimbursements are projected to impede the dental consumables market’s expansion.



Furthermore, the key market players in the dental consumables market use acquisitions and collaborations with other organizations to acquire a competitive advantage in the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the product, the dental implants segment dominated the global dental consumables market in 2020 with highest market share. The government and other organizations are taking steps to raise public awareness of age-related dental problems. As people get older, the prevalence of dental cavities rises dramatically, creating a greater demand for implant-based treatment alternatives.

Based on the end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the global dental consumables market in 2020 with highest market share. Due to the population’s high preference for specialized clinics for such implant operations, the dental clinics segment led the dental consumables market with a considerable share.

North America is the largest segment for dental consumables market in terms of region. The high frequency of tooth loss, the expanding number of dentists in the U.S., the availability of modern equipment, and the high acceptability of digital dentistry are all anticipated to fuel the dental consumables market growth in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the dental consumables market. Due to the enormous patient pool and expanding use of sophisticated dental implants, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantially faster rate than the rest of the world.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising dental tourism across the globe

One of the most lucrative aspects of the medical tourism industry is dental tourism. The low prices of dental procedures in emerging markets compared to industrialized nations, as well as infrastructural advances in these countries, are principally responsible for their growth. Dental tourism has a number of advantages, including lower costs and shorter waiting times. The expansion of the dental consumables market is largely driven by price. Every year, a large number of dental tourists visit several of these nations because of the dental tour packages they offer. Thus, the rising dental tourism across the globe is propelling the growth of the global dental consumables market over the projection period.

Restraints

Lack of trained professionals

The dental care demand is predicted to rise globally, owing to changing demographics, increased tooth care knowledge, and the rising prevalence of dental illnesses. However, in emerging nations, a shortage of dental experts is projected to limit the dental consumables market growth to some extent. The trained professionals are required for the application of the dental consumables. As a result, the lack of trained professionals is restricting the growth of the dental consumables market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing incidence of dental diseases

Tooth decay, also known as dental caries, is prevalent condition that affects people of all ages, with the global incidence of decaying and missing teeth rising in recent years. Oral illnesses impact 3.5 billion people globally, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2017, with 2.3 billion individuals suffering from permanent tooth caries and 530 million children suffering from primary tooth caries. The dental diseases are also rising among the geriatric people. Thus, the growing incidences of dental diseases are creating growth opportunities for the dental consumables market.

Challenges

High complications and risks associated with dental treatments

The treatments for dental bridges and orthodontics are commonly used around the world. However, the increased oral hygiene requirements in treated patients, as well as the periodontal and dental problems associated with these treatments, limit their use. Regular dental care, on the other hand, necessitates routine tooth cleaning after each meal, which can be convenient in terms of dental hygiene. Dental bridges can also affect the bone structure by damaging the bone surrounding the old teeth. This raises the possibilities of dental cavities accumulating around the teeth, which increases the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. In order to prepare the carriers for a dental bridge, the surrounding teeth must be eroded away. Thus, the high complications and risks associated with dental treatments is a major challenge for the growth of the dental consumables market.

By Product

Dental Implants Root Form Dental Implants Plate Form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics Crowns Bridges Three-unit Bridges Four-unit Bridges Maryland Bridges Cantilever Bridges Dentures Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Abutments Temporary Abutments Definitive Abutments Veneers Inlays & Onlays

Endodontics Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment) Obturators Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Orthodontics Brackets Fixed Removable Archwires Anchorage Appliances Bands & Buccal Tubes Miniscrews Ligatures Elastomeric Ligatures Wire Ligatures

Periodontics Dental Sutures Dental Hemostats

Retail Dental Care Essentials Dental Brushes Dental Floss Specialized Dental Pastes Dental Wash Solutions Dental Whitening Agents

Other Dental Consumables Dental Splints Dental Sealants Dental Burs Straight Handpiece Shank Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank Dental Impression Materials Dental Disposables Bonding Agents Patient Bibs Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors



By End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinic

Dental Laboratory

Others





By Material

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

