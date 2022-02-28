U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.56
    -36.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,702.96
    -355.79 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,615.45
    -79.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.49
    -11.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.99
    +3.40 (+3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    +31.20 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.58 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8840
    -0.1020 (-5.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2680
    -0.2920 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,349.29
    +450.85 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.35
    +30.61 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.39
    -97.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Dental Consumables Market Size to Hit US$ 65.18 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global dental consumables market size is predicted to hit around US$ 65.18 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental consumables market size was reached at US$ 39.22 billion in 2021, according to new report study by Precedence Research. Dental consumables are used to treat dental problems, restore teeth, and treat gingival tissues. They include items used to address dental problems. The rising frequency of dental illnesses, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and rising disposable income in developing countries are all factors driving the growth of the dental consumables market. However, the high cost of dental procedures and restricted reimbursements are projected to impede the dental consumables market’s expansion.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1548

Furthermore, the key market players in the dental consumables market use acquisitions and collaborations with other organizations to acquire a competitive advantage in the market during the forecast period.

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 39.22 Billion

Growth Rate from 2022 to 2030

5.8%

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Largest Market

North America

Base Year

2021

By Region

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • MEA

Companies Covered

Myriad Genetics Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, ANGLE Plc., Agena Bioscience Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Report Highlights

  • Based on the product, the dental implants segment dominated the global dental consumables market in 2020 with highest market share. The government and other organizations are taking steps to raise public awareness of age-related dental problems. As people get older, the prevalence of dental cavities rises dramatically, creating a greater demand for implant-based treatment alternatives.

  • Based on the end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the global dental consumables market in 2020 with highest market share. Due to the population’s high preference for specialized clinics for such implant operations, the dental clinics segment led the dental consumables market with a considerable share.

  • North America is the largest segment for dental consumables market in terms of region. The high frequency of tooth loss, the expanding number of dentists in the U.S., the availability of modern equipment, and the high acceptability of digital dentistry are all anticipated to fuel the dental consumables market growth in North America.

  • Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the dental consumables market. Due to the enormous patient pool and expanding use of sophisticated dental implants, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a substantially faster rate than the rest of the world.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1548

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising dental tourism across the globe

One of the most lucrative aspects of the medical tourism industry is dental tourism. The low prices of dental procedures in emerging markets compared to industrialized nations, as well as infrastructural advances in these countries, are principally responsible for their growth. Dental tourism has a number of advantages, including lower costs and shorter waiting times. The expansion of the dental consumables market is largely driven by price. Every year, a large number of dental tourists visit several of these nations because of the dental tour packages they offer. Thus, the rising dental tourism across the globe is propelling the growth of the global dental consumables market over the projection period.

Restraints

Lack of trained professionals

The dental care demand is predicted to rise globally, owing to changing demographics, increased tooth care knowledge, and the rising prevalence of dental illnesses. However, in emerging nations, a shortage of dental experts is projected to limit the dental consumables market growth to some extent. The trained professionals are required for the application of the dental consumables. As a result, the lack of trained professionals is restricting the growth of the dental consumables market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing incidence of dental diseases

Tooth decay, also known as dental caries, is prevalent condition that affects people of all ages, with the global incidence of decaying and missing teeth rising in recent years. Oral illnesses impact 3.5 billion people globally, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2017, with 2.3 billion individuals suffering from permanent tooth caries and 530 million children suffering from primary tooth caries. The dental diseases are also rising among the geriatric people. Thus, the growing incidences of dental diseases are creating growth opportunities for the dental consumables market.

Related Reports

Challenges

High complications and risks associated with dental treatments

The treatments for dental bridges and orthodontics are commonly used around the world. However, the increased oral hygiene requirements in treated patients, as well as the periodontal and dental problems associated with these treatments, limit their use. Regular dental care, on the other hand, necessitates routine tooth cleaning after each meal, which can be convenient in terms of dental hygiene. Dental bridges can also affect the bone structure by damaging the bone surrounding the old teeth. This raises the possibilities of dental cavities accumulating around the teeth, which increases the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. In order to prepare the carriers for a dental bridge, the surrounding teeth must be eroded away. Thus, the high complications and risks associated with dental treatments is a major challenge for the growth of the dental consumables market.

By Product

  • Dental Implants

    • Root Form Dental Implants

    • Plate Form Dental Implants

  • Dental Prosthetics

    • Crowns

    • Bridges

      • Three-unit Bridges

      • Four-unit Bridges

      • Maryland Bridges

      • Cantilever Bridges

    • Dentures

      • Complete Dentures

      • Partial Dentures

    • Abutments

      • Temporary Abutments

      • Definitive Abutments

    • Veneers

    • Inlays & Onlays

  • Endodontics

    • Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)

    • Obturators

    • Permanent Endodontic Sealers

  • Orthodontics

    • Brackets

      • Fixed

      • Removable

    • Archwires

    • Anchorage Appliances

      • Bands & Buccal Tubes

      • Miniscrews

    • Ligatures

      • Elastomeric Ligatures

      • Wire Ligatures

  • Periodontics

    • Dental Sutures

    • Dental Hemostats

  • Retail Dental Care Essentials

    • Dental Brushes

    • Dental Floss

    • Specialized Dental Pastes

    • Dental Wash Solutions

    • Dental Whitening Agents

  • Other Dental Consumables

    • Dental Splints

    • Dental Sealants

    • Dental Burs

      • Straight Handpiece Shank

      • Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank

      • Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank

    • Dental Impression Materials

    • Dental Disposables

    • Bonding Agents

    • Patient Bibs

    • Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

By End User

  • Dental Hospitals and Clinic

  • Dental Laboratory

  • Others

By Material

  • Metals

  • Polymers

  • Ceramics

  • Biomaterials

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1548

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russia Retaliates to Flight Ban, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned airlines from 36 countries from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states, ratcheting up the confrontation with nations that have rushed to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine Updat

  • Teladoc stock jumps after teaming up with Amazon Alexa

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. shot up 12.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of tele-healthcare services said it has teamed up with Amazon.com Inc. Alexa on voice-activated virtual care services. The service will be available on Amazon Alexa devices, including the Echo, the Echo Dot and Echo Show. Amazon shares slipped 0.8% ahead of the open. Teladoc customers can say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor" to an Echo device and customers will then get a call back on their Echo device

  • First Horizon Corp. to be acquired in $13.4B deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group

    Roughly a year-and-a-half after completing its merger-of-equals with IberiaBank, First Horizon is set to be acquired. The local banking institution has signed an agreement to be bought by Toronto-based TD Bank Group, in an all-cash transaction valued at $13.4 billion. This is about $25 per First Horizon share.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • U.S. defense contractors surge on planned German spending boost

    U.S. defense contractors surged in premarket trade asGermany announced a special €100 billion ($112 billion) boost to defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Raytheon Technologies jumped 6%, as Lockheed Martin , General Dynamics , L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman rallied. European defense contractors saw even sharper gains, with Rheinmetall up 32% and Leonardo adding 15%.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • US cuts off Russian central bank as sanctions strike economy - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $100 a barrel; Gas prices leap as much as 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.7pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.