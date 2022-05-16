U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market are Carestream Health Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic Inc.

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277182/?utm_source=GNW
, Canon, Shimadzu Corporation, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.11 billion in 2021 to $2.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The market is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment.The dental diagnostic imaging devices use technology that creates a visual representation of the inner body of the tooth for clinical analysis.

These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion, and gum disease.

The main methods in dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment are intraoral imaging and extraoral imaging.Intraoral imaging refers to the intraoral cameras that are used to provide accurate images of the teeth.

The various technologies are X-Ray Systems, dental cone beam computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and others. These are used in hospitals, dental clinics, forensic labs, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in thedental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing awareness of dental health care has led to demand for a proper healthcare system with upgraded devices.The dental diagnostic imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive market growth.

These imaging devices help to reduce shorten the recovery time for a patient and also result in less pain when compared to earlier methods of diagnosing dental problems.According to Adults Oral Health & Well-being Survey, 85% of Americans believe that oral health is extremely important among which only 15% were satisfied with their current oral health.

This indicates that people look for better dental care now and are aware of the importance of oral healthcare.

The lack of consumer awareness on the available dental diagnostic imaging devices in many developing economies is restraining the dental diagnostic imaging market growth.People in many developing countries tend to neglect dental problems due to a lack of awareness.

This attitude affects the health and also the growth of the dental diagnostic imaging device market as the use and procurement of these devices are affected negatively.For example, WHO has provided technical and financial support to the Ministry of Public Health and Education is conducting a series of workshops and campaigns on oral health for school teachers in Kabul city.

These workshops aim to raise awareness of oral health and prevention of negligence towards dental problems.

The need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others.These new techniques have helped in a better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases.

For example, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started the use of a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient’s jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and help in safe and better treatment outcomes.

Various government reforms and organizations are currently focusing on dental care safety and aim to reduce oral health care problems.For example, FDA’s Center for Devices and radiological health is responsible for regulating firms that manufacture, repackage or import medical devices sold in the United States.

Also, CDRH regulates medical devices such as radiation-emitting electronic products such as lasers, x-ray systems, and ultrasound equipment.

The countries covered in the dental diagnostic imaging devices market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277182/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


