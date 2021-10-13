U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.25
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,292.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,711.75
    +58.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.10
    -0.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    +17.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    -0.0150 (-0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -0.71 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6990
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,165.38
    -1,813.10 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.48
    -21.29 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.24
    +2.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

The dental diamond burs market size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2021 to USD 191 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The dental diamond burs market is witnessing high growth owing to the increase in the consciousness to dental and oral health and versatility of the dental industry to provide specific and optimum services to the each customer base specifically.

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Diamond Burs Market by type, And Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135111/?utm_source=GNW

Dental diamond burs are restorative instruments.Dentists utilise diamond burs all around the world, most commonly with high-speed handpieces.

The most common application of dental diamond burs is to grind away hard tooth tissue, generally enamel and bones.A diamond bur’s grinding action produces a rough surface.

They are made by bonding small diamond particles to a substrate. They find their best use when a cut demands high accuracy is required.

Diamonds is the largest type segment of the dental diamond burs market
The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of material diamonds, tungsten carbide and stainless steel.The diamond-type segment accounted for a larger market share.

Diamond is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment.This is attributed to its unique hardness properties.

Diamond is also projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. Due to this property it can be used to cut through zirconia or grind porcelain while veneers and crowns are being prepared and placed.

Hospitals is the largest application segment of the dental diamond burs market
The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of application into hospitals, clinics, and others.The hospitals segment led the market in terms of both value and volume.

It is attributed to the use of dental diamond burs into small and big surgeries and other treatments.

Electrolytic co-deposition is the largest technology segment of the dental diamond burs market
The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of technology into electrolytic co-deposition, micro brazing, CVD (Chemical vapor deposition), sintering, and others.Electrolytic co-deposition technology segment accounts for the largest market share in the market.

Electrolytic co-deposition of natural or synthetic diamond particles inside a nickel or duplex nickel–chromium matrix onto a stainless-steel shank is the most prevalent bonding method, currently.The diamond particles are embedded in the metal matrix like chopped almonds coated in caramel.

This technology offers good adhesions to the plated metal layer to the substrate. Hence, this segment of technology ends up to be the largest segment.

North America is the largest market for dental diamond burs market
The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Moreover, the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India.China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region.

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:
• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing – 60%, Production – 25%, and R&D –15%
• By Designation: Managers – 50%, CXOs – 30%, and Executives – 20%
• By Region: APAC – 42%, North America – 18%, Europe – 14%, Middle East & Africa – 22%, and South America – 4%
The key companies profiled in this report on the dental diamond burs market include Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), SHOFU Inc. (Japan), MANI, INC. (Germany), Bresseler USA (US) are key players in dental diamond burs market.

Research Coverage
The dental diamond burs market has been segmented based on type, application, technology and region.This report covers the dental diamond burs market and forecasts its market size until 2026.

It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the dental diamond burs market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the dental diamond burs market along with opportunities and challenges.

The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the dental diamond burs market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:
1. This report segments the dental diamond burs market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.
2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the dental diamond burs market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.
3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the dental diamond burs market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135111/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Year

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Kroger to expand in South Florida with grocery delivery

    Kroger Co., the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., will open its first grocery delivery centers in South Florida just months after its arrival in the Sunshine State. As part of Kroger Delivery, the Cincinnati-based grocer (NYSE: KR), and its partner, the U.K.-based Ocado Group, will power up two "smaller-sized" automated customer fulfillment centers in the tri-county area that employ robotics to fulfill same- and next-day orders. From there, Kroger says its customers can receive their deliveries as quickly as 30 minutes after they order from a selection of tens of thousands of fresh foods and other goods.

  • China’s Exports Surge to Record as Demand Outweighs Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports surged to a new monthly record in September as strong demand ahead of year-end holidays and rising prices outweighed the effect of power shortages across the country.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasAr

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Power Metals To Re-Commence Exploration at Case Lake

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Power Metals has decided to resume exploration on the Case Lake Li-Cs-Ta Property. The Company's Strategic Review Committee has determined it is in the best interest to all shareholders to continue the next stage of exploration on our own. The Company has received multiple partnership and "off-take" agreement proposals from several groups, however we firmly believe it is to

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • Why I Like Disney Stock Better Than Netflix Right Now

    Disney and Netflix have very different streaming strategies, but Disney has far more potential for growth.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li