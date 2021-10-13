The dental diamond burs market size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2021 to USD 191 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%

The dental diamond burs market is witnessing high growth owing to the increase in the consciousness to dental and oral health and versatility of the dental industry to provide specific and optimum services to the each customer base specifically.

Dental diamond burs are restorative instruments.Dentists utilise diamond burs all around the world, most commonly with high-speed handpieces.



The most common application of dental diamond burs is to grind away hard tooth tissue, generally enamel and bones.A diamond bur’s grinding action produces a rough surface.



They are made by bonding small diamond particles to a substrate. They find their best use when a cut demands high accuracy is required.



Diamonds is the largest type segment of the dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of material diamonds, tungsten carbide and stainless steel.The diamond-type segment accounted for a larger market share.



Diamond is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment.This is attributed to its unique hardness properties.



Diamond is also projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. Due to this property it can be used to cut through zirconia or grind porcelain while veneers and crowns are being prepared and placed.



Hospitals is the largest application segment of the dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of application into hospitals, clinics, and others.The hospitals segment led the market in terms of both value and volume.



It is attributed to the use of dental diamond burs into small and big surgeries and other treatments.



Electrolytic co-deposition is the largest technology segment of the dental diamond burs market

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of technology into electrolytic co-deposition, micro brazing, CVD (Chemical vapor deposition), sintering, and others.Electrolytic co-deposition technology segment accounts for the largest market share in the market.



Electrolytic co-deposition of natural or synthetic diamond particles inside a nickel or duplex nickel–chromium matrix onto a stainless-steel shank is the most prevalent bonding method, currently.The diamond particles are embedded in the metal matrix like chopped almonds coated in caramel.



This technology offers good adhesions to the plated metal layer to the substrate. Hence, this segment of technology ends up to be the largest segment.



North America is the largest market for dental diamond burs market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry.



Moreover, the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India.China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region.



The key companies profiled in this report on the dental diamond burs market include Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), SHOFU Inc. (Japan), MANI, INC. (Germany), Bresseler USA (US) are key players in dental diamond burs market.



Research Coverage

The dental diamond burs market has been segmented based on type, application, technology and region.This report covers the dental diamond burs market and forecasts its market size until 2026.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the dental diamond burs market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the dental diamond burs market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the dental diamond burs market.



