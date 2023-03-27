U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Dental Digital X-Ray Global Market Report 2023: Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Digital X-ray Market by Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral (Panoramic), Extraoral (Digital Sensor), Hybrid), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Dental Hospitals, Forensic Laboratories), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental digital x-ray market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

With the increasing focus on early diagnosis of dental diseases/disorders, the importance of efficient dental imaging methods, like dental digital x-ray systems, has grown over the past few years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Other factors such as the rise in the aging population across the world, and rising disposable income in developing countries are also set to contribute to the increasing use of dental digital x-ray systems as a diagnostic modality.
However, the high cost of dental digital X-rays and lack of reimbursement for dental care could act as a deterrent to market growth.

By type, hybrid x-ray systems were the fastest-growing segment in the dental digital x-ray market during the forecast period.

The extraoral x-ray systems segment was the largest in 2021, whereas, the hybrid x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Hybrid X-ray systems enable capturing panoramic, cephalometric, as well as CBCT imaging in a single scan and provide minimum radiation exposure compared to conventional X-ray systems, which makes them an increasingly favorable choice.

Among Intraoral X-ray Systems, the digital sensors sub-segment is expected to occupy the larger share.

The intraoral x-ray systems segment is divided into photostimulable phosphor systems and digital sensors. The digital sensors segment was the larger segment out of the two in 2021 and is also expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The major reasons for market growth are the ease of use and the cost advantage of digital sensors over PSP systems. Additionally, digital sensors significantly reduce operating time and provide excellent-quality images.

In 2021, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific dental digital x-ray market.

Japan has one of the oldest populations globally, which directly relates to a higher prevalence of dental diseases and edentulism. Additionally, the high adoption of the latest technologies in dental imaging, including digital x-ray systems, is leading to market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Advancements

  • Rapidly Growing Aging Population

  • Reduced Diagnosis Time and Improved Cost Savings

  • Increasing Adoption of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (Cbct)

  • Increasing Number of Dental Disorders

  • Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

  • Increased Accessibility and Data Management

Restraints

  • High Cost of Digital X-Ray Systems and Potential Risks Associated with Radiation Exposure

  • Lack of Reimbursement for Dental Care

Opportunities

  • Growing Medical Tourism

  • Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems

  • Low Penetration of Advanced Dental Digital X-Ray Systems

  • Emerging Markets

Challenges

  • Management of High Volume

Companies Mentioned

  • Acteon Group

  • Air Techniques, Inc.

  • Amann Girrbach Ag

  • Apixia

  • Cefla Sc

  • Corix Medical Systems

  • Denfort International

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • Durr Dental Se

  • Envista Holdings Corporation

  • Fussen Tech.

  • Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

  • J. Morita Corporation

  • Midmark Corporation

  • Owandy Radiology

  • Planet Dds

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Ray

  • Roson Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Sota Imaging

  • The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

  • Trident

  • Varex Imaging Corporation

  • Vatech Co., Ltd.

  • Zhengzhou Senmy Dental Equipment Co., Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

232

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Advancements in Dental X-Ray Imaging Modalities to Drive Market
4.2 China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
4.3 Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
4.4 North America to Continue to Dominate Market

5 Market Overview

6 Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
Table 18 Dental X-Ray Market, by Product, 2020-2027 (USD Million)
6.2 Digital X-Ray Systems
6.3 Analog X-Ray Systems

7 Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Extraoral X-Ray Systems
7.2.1 Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems
7.2.2 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Systems
7.3 Intraoral X-Ray Systems
7.3.1 Digital Sensors
7.3.2 Photostimulable Phosphor Systems
7.4 Hybrid X-Ray Systems

8 Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
Table 59 Market, by Application, 2020-2027 (USD Million)
8.2 Diagnostic
8.3 Therapeutic
8.4 Cosmetic
8.5 Forensic

9 Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
Table 76 Market, by End-user, 2020-2027 (USD Million)
9.2 Dental Hospitals & Clinics
9.3 Dental Academic & Research Institutes
9.4 Forensic Laboratories

10 Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y781ws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De