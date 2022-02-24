Dental Equipment Market to Expand at CAGR of 3.3% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

- Rise in understanding regarding dentistry's role in enhancing aesthetic appeal as well as an increasing disposable income is expected to propel the global market in the near future

- Increase in prevalence of tooth decay & gum disease and rise in dental operations are projected to drive the global demand for dental equipment

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental equipment market was valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2020. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. The global dental equipment market is expected to reach the value of US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2028. Breakthroughs in treatment and diagnostic technologies, including dental lasers, are likely to drive the global dental equipment market. Speedy healing, less discomfort, less time in the chair, and more accurate diagnosis are all advantages of dental laser treatment. The global demand for dental equipment is being fueled by increase in gum disease and tooth decay, as well as a rise in dental services such as aesthetic dental implants, cavity treatment, teeth whitening, dental bonding, and cosmetic crown implants.

The increasing number of dental procedures throughout the world is providing significant income opportunities for market participants. The global market is expected to develop due to growing awareness of dentistry's role in aesthetic appeal and rising disposable income. In order to fuel the global dental equipment market, firms are focused on producing high quality, technologically sophisticated dental equipment.

Due to technological improvements, growth in geriatric populace, and increase in acceptance of dental equipment by physicians, North America is likely to account for the high share of the global dental equipment market. Furthermore, growing number of patients with dental problems, acceptance of dental cosmetic operations, and presence of several key industry competitors in the region are driving the North America dental equipment market. There is a growing desire for cutting-edge dental equipment that are flexible, efficient, and dependable. Due to the increase in dental problems and RCT in individuals, Asia Pacific companies are enjoying competitive advantages in the global dental equipment market.

Key Findings of Market Report

There is a growing need for cone bean CT systems and innovative products that are non-invasive, painless, and precise, and can check tissue and bone at the very same time





People of all ages are equally susceptible to dental problems. As a result, demand for dental equipment of all sizes as well as classes has increased. The high demand for dental care among children and teenagers has opened up new business prospects.





Increase in popularity of non-invasive treatment lines can be attributable to the escalating demand for dental lasers. All large clinics as well as dental-care facilities include dental chairs as standard equipment. Dentists are becoming increasingly interested in light curing equipment, including dental torches. Globally, there is a growing demand for flexible and small dental equipment. Obsolete dental devices are inaccessible to certain places surrounding the jaw and tooth cavity. Dentists and medical professionals are increasingly turning to agile technology to assist them in completing dental procedures.





According to the CDC, 46% of people in the U.S. above the age of 30 years are expected to experience gum disease symptoms. These figures are projected to increase demand for dental equipment all across the world. As the aging population grows, more dentists will be needed to meet their dental needs. As a result, the global dental equipment market is projected to expand.





The global dental equipment market is likely to be driven by dental tourism, particularly in developing markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. This is due to the presence of dental treatments of equivalent quality at substantially lower prices than in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Improvements in diagnostic and treatment techniques, such as dental lasers, are driving the demand in the global market, resulting in faster healing, less discomfort, shorter chair time, as well as more accurate diagnosis





Due to their increased use in dental treatment such as diagnosis using cone beam CT systems and treatments using vacuum compressors, electrosurgical equipment, the systems and parts segment held leading share of the global market. Furthermore, the segment is likely to be propelled by rise in usage of cone beam CT systems and CAD/CAM.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Envista Holdings Corporation

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Dentsply International, Inc.

CareStream Heath, Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Global Dental Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers, Systems & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Other Equipment

