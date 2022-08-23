Dental Equipment Market -- North America to occupy 42% market share
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 11.29 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global dental equipment market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
The global dental equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and local vendors. Key vendors mainly focus on developing a comprehensive range of advanced dental equipment. They cater to the growing demand from end-users such as dental hospitals and dental clinics. Prominent vendors in the market are competing based on brand, quality, and price. The market is observing collaborations and tie-ups of these vendors with dental clinics and practitioners. These collaborations help them promote their products in exhibitions, conferences, and webinars.
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of dental equipment might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG are identified as some of the major market participants.
The global dental equipment market is segmented as below:
Product
The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Geography
North America held the largest share of the market and the region is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The US is the key market for dental equipment in North America. The increasing number of dentists is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dental equipment market report covers the following areas:
Dental Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist dental equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the dental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the dental equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental equipment market vendors
Dental Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.29 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, France, and Russian Federation
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
