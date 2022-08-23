U.S. markets closed

Dental Equipment Market -- North America to occupy 42% market share

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 11.29 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Dental Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Dental Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global dental equipment market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global dental equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and local vendors. Key vendors mainly focus on developing a comprehensive range of advanced dental equipment. They cater to the growing demand from end-users such as dental hospitals and dental clinics. Prominent vendors in the market are competing based on brand, quality, and price. The market is observing collaborations and tie-ups of these vendors with dental clinics and practitioners. These collaborations help them promote their products in exhibitions, conferences, and webinars.

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of dental equipment might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG are identified as some of the major market participants.

The global dental equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

North America held the largest share of the market and the region is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The US is the key market for dental equipment in North America. The increasing number of dentists is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dental equipment market report covers the following areas:

Dental Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dental equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dental equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Dental Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and Russian Federation

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., A-Dec Inc., BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dental consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dental laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • A-Dec Inc.

  • BIOLASE Inc.

  • Carestream Dental LLC

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • Envista Holdings Corp.

  • GC Corp.

  • Patterson Companies Inc.

  • Planmeca Group

  • Straumann Holding AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-equipment-market--north-america-to-occupy-42-market-share-301608568.html

SOURCE Technavio

