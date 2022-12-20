U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Dental Equipment Market to be Worth $17.06 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental equipment market size is expected to reach USD 17.06 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. These tools help with an oral health diagnosis, care, and maintenance and allow practitioners to plan a precise course of action. The introduction of supportive government efforts for oral health, an increase in medical tourism for dental operations, and the incidence of dental problems all contribute to the industry's growth. In addition, manufacturers like Planmeca are always introducing fresh computer-aided technology to the market.

Grand View Research, Inc., Logo
Grand View Research, Inc., Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Dental systems and parts emerged as the largest product segment in 2022 as this equipment are used for digital imaging and diagnosis of dental ailments.

  • The dental lasers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to its increasing application in surgical and teeth-whitening procedures.

  • North America dominated the global industry in 2022 owing to the high demand for new technologies & the prevalence of dental disorders and the presence of a large pool of key players & advanced healthcare infrastructure.

  • Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Read 137 page full market research report, "Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laboratory Machines, Dental Lasers, Systems & Parts), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Dental Equipment Market Growth & Trends

For instance, the industry demand is being driven by the company's March 2019 launch of the Planmeca Creo C5, an innovative 3D printer created to deliver chairside CAD/CAM dentistry and restorative dental treatments in a single visit.According to the estimates published by the United Nations in 2019, there were 703 million people aged over 65 years globally, and the number of older individuals is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. The rising prevalence of various oral conditions in the geriatric population is likely to increase the demand for preventive, restorative, and surgical services in the future. According to the American Dental Association, 85% of individuals in the United States, value dental health and consider it an essential aspect of overall care.

The realization of the importance and maintenance of oral health combined with better access to advanced dental services will help in the growth of the industry. However, the "emergency-only" mode of dental care delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a rippling effect and the industry witnessed an imminent increase in availing cost of dental care. According to the Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice, dental services were among the last to relaunch in post-pandemic relaxations since dental procedures are at high risk of transmission. This resulted in serious financial problems and revenue loss for the overall dental market.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental equipment market on the basis of product type and region:

Dental Equipment Market - Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Dental Radiology Equipment

  • Dental Lasers

  • Systems & Parts

  • Laboratory Machines

  • Hygiene Maintenance Devices

  • Other Equipment

Dental Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Dental Equipment Market

  • A-Dec Inc.

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Patterson Companies Inc.

  • Straumann

  • GC Corp.

  • Carestream Health Inc.

  • Biolase Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • 3M EPSE

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Dental Laser Market - The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 1,530.6 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising application of dental lasers for the treatment of dental diseases and procedures, such as cavity preparation, dentinal hypersensitivity, restorative removal, growth modulation, and caries prevention, is contributing to the growth. In addition, increasing adoption in hyperplastic tissue removal, wound healing, photostimulation of herpetic lesions, and photodynamic therapy for malignancies is anticipated to fuel the demand.

  • Dental Crowns And Bridges Market - The global dental crowns and bridges market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. IT is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. Growing number of dental disorders is expected to drive the growth. Moreover, rising medical tourism and demand for cosmetic surgery are projected to majorly affect the growth.

  • Dental Sterilization Market - The global dental sterilization market size is estimated to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental conditions, growing number of dental care personnel, and rising number of dental facilities are anticipated to drive the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's  Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-equipment-market-to-be-worth-17-06-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301707035.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

