Dental Floss Market is expected to display a steady growth by 2027|CAGR: 6%| UnivDatos Market Insights

·6 min read

NOIDA, India, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Dental Floss Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The dental floss market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the dental floss market. The dental floss market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the dental floss market at the global and regional levels. The Global Dental Floss Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021-2027.

UnivDatos Market Insights Logo
UnivDatos Market Insights Logo

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=11978

Market Overview

The demand for dental floss has been increasing rapidly all over the globe owing to the growth in the number of people suffering from oral health issues and the rise in expenditure on oral care products by consumers in various countries across the globe. For instance, the average annual household expenditure on oral hygiene products in Canada amounted to almost 49 US dollars in 2019, as per StatCan. Furthermore, with the rising awareness among people to maintain their oral health, the number of people opting for dental flossing is also increasing. For instance, as per the study conducted by Delta Dental, nearly 41% of people floss at least once per day.

Additionally, with rapid technological advancement and rising awareness among the consumers to maintain their oral hygiene, many of the industry players are focused on launching new products in the market due to which the dental floss market is witnessing an uptick all over the globe. For example, in June 2020, BURST Oral Care Launches New Black expanding floss infused with Juniper Berry. The floss is coated with charcoal nano-particles that are adsorptive and antimicrobial.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the dental floss market as there has been an increase in the number of people taking care of their oral health due to which the demand for interdental cleaning products has increased.

Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=11978

The global dental floss market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product, the market is primarily fragmented into

  • Waxed Floss

  • Unwaxed Floss

  • Other Products

Based on product, the dental floss market is segmented into waxed floss, unwaxed floss and other products. The waxed floss segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and it is estimated that it will exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because this type of floss provides additional benefits as they contain some essential oils and enzymes that may help in effective plaque removal.

By Distribution Channel, the market is primarily segmented into

  • Online

  • Offline

Based on distribution channel, the dental floss market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the upcoming years owing to the shifting consumer behavior towards online shopping, the launch of several e-commerce sites, and the presence of retailers on an online platform. Additionally, the proliferation in the number of internet users and the growing penetration of e-commerce across the globe are further propelling the growth of this segment. For instance, according to the renowned market intelligence firm, the global E-Commerce market is expected to expand by USD 1 Trillion By 2025.

Dental Floss Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the dental floss market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. Geographically, the North America region dominated the dental floss market owing to the growing prevalence of oral diseases in the region.

Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/report/dental-floss-market/

The major players targeting the market include

  • 3M

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Dr. Fresh LLC

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Lion Corporation

  • Sunstar Suisse SA

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare

  • Unilever Group

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the dental floss market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the dental floss market?

  • Which factors are influencing the dental floss market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the dental floss market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the dental floss market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the dental floss market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/dental-floss-market/

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights
Ankita Gupta
Director Operations
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-floss-market-is-expected-to-display-a-steady-growth-by-2027cagr-6-univdatos-market-insights-301562834.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

