U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.75
    +16.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,040.00
    +137.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,009.00
    +44.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.90
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    +0.62 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -0.94 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2348
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7000
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,571.08
    +136.28 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.47
    +19.50 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.42
    +47.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Report 2023: Featuring Colgate, Philips, Dentsply Sirona, Voco, Church & Dwight, Young Dental & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market
Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Varnish, Toothpaste, Mouth Rinse, Gel, Supplements, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental fluoride treatment market size is expected to reach USD 20,545.6 million by 2030, and expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market is owing to the increasing prevalence of dental caries coupled with growing awareness about oral health.

Furthermore, governments have taken several initiatives to promote and improve oral health. For instance, the Colgate Palmolive and NHS England community pharmacy collaborated on a poster campaign from May to June 2019 to promote dental health. This program aims to increase public and professional awareness of good oral health. It also covered a number of other issues, such as how to brush properly, using toothpaste that is best suited for children, and using sugar-free medicines.

According to the data published by CDC, in 2020, around 12.5% (30.8 million) of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes. It also stated that smoking is an important cause of severe gum disease globally and in the U.S., with Increasing cases. Furthermore, according to the Oral Health Foundation, people prone to smoking are more likely to have bacterial plaque, leading to gum disease. These factors would certainly boost the demand for dental fluoride treatment products.

Significant advancements over the years, such as developing new products and technologies to improve the efficacy of treatments and enhance the patient experience, have impacted the market positively. Smart toothbrushes, fluoride varnishes, nano-based fluoride treatments, and dental implants are some of the advancements. These products can improve oral health outcomes and reduce the need for more invasive procedures.

Key players are considering several initiatives, such as new product launches, entering into a strategic alliance, and regional expansion, among others. For instance, in April 2021, Ultradent Products, Inc. acquired majority ownership of Vamasa SA de CV, a premier distributor of dental products in Mexico. This acquisition would give the company a better stronghold in Latin America.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

150

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$15167.2 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$20545.6 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Market Variable Analysis
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Dental Caries
3.3.1.2 Growing Awareness About Dental Hygiene
3.3.1.3 Rise In Behavioral Risk Factors (Smoking And Diabetes)
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 Decrease In Government Spending On Dental Care
3.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Swot Analysis, By Pest
3.4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 Product Pipeline Analysis
3.5.1 Procter & Gamble Launched Crest Densify
3.5.2 Hello Launched Treatment-Focused Oral Care Products
3.5.3 Alacer Corp. Launched Eco-Conscious Toothpaste Brand Natean:
3.5.4 Gsk Launched Parodontax Toothpaste In India
3.5.5 Bisco Launches Fluoride Varnish For Sustained Release Of Calcium And Fluoride
3.6 Regulatory Analysis
3.6.1 Reimbursement Analysis
3.7 Regional Trend Analysis
3.8 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.8.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Oral Hygiene Market

Chapter 4 Product Estimates And Trend Analysis
4.1 Dental Fluoride Treatment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.2 Toothpaste
4.3 Mouth Rinse
4.4 Gels
4.5 Fluoride Varnish
4.6 Supplements
4.7 Others

Chapter 5 Regional Estimates And Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Colgate

  • Philips

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • VOCO

  • DURRDENTAL

  • Young Dental

  • Ivoclar Vivadent

  • Ultradent Products

  • DMG Dental

  • Church & Dwight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwnva

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means for Emergent Bio’s Stock.

    Narcan, a standard treatment for opioid overdoses, will become available in U.S. retail stores later this year, as part of health officials’ efforts to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. The move should also pave the way for growing sales for Emergent Biosolutions which produces Narcan. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, for over-the-counter use.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Private Medicare Insurers Blasted by Warren for Driving Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Big insurers who manage private Medicare plans are driving up seniors’ health costs, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said, urging the Biden administration to finalize new rules that would rein in how much the program pays companies.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built o

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • Pope Francis Hospitalized for Respiratory Infection

    The pontiff, 86, had complained of breathing difficulties over the past few days and on Wednesday afternoon was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests, the Vatican said.

  • Pfizer’s chief corporate affairs officer remembers the moment she figured out how to ‘break through’ to skeptical consumers during COVID

    Sally Susman is the author of "Breaking Through: Communicating to Open Minds, Move Hearts, and Change the World."

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills

    New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi