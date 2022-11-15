U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Reach US$ 5.91 Billion by 2030 Owing to the Surging Number of Oral Diseases Globally, Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Demand of dental imaging equipment market is expected to register growth in Europe at rate of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Europe Market Study on Dental Imaging Equipment: Enhanced Precision with Digital & AI Imaging Systems to Drive Market Expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental imaging equipment market is expanding at a phenomenal CAGR of around 7.9% over the projection period from 2022 to 2030. The global market is projected to surge from a valuation of US$ 2.99 Bn in 2021 to US$ 5.91 Bn by 2030, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. Driven by this, sales of dental imaging equipment are expected to rise at a 7.9% CAGR through 2030. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, it has been estimated that the sales of dental imaging equipment grew at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2014 and 2021.

According to FMI, the market growth rate of dental imaging equipment will surge by 48 basis point share (BPS) in H1-2022(O) in comparison to H1-2021. The variation between the BPS values observed within this market in H1, 2022 - outlook over the H1, 2022 projected period reflects a decline of 10 BPS units.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-861

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry along with the surging affordability of imaging systems combined with the need for accurate and rapid diagnosis is known as the optimal factors bolstering the growth of the dental imaging equipment market over the projection period. Furthermore, the dental imaging equipment market growth is majorly accelerated by the rising number of dental practices, technological advancements in dentistry, rising dental expenditure, increasing incidence of dental diseases, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry worldwide.

Key Takeaways

  • The dental imaging equipment market accounted for about 2% market share of the US$ 156.4 Bn dentistry market in 2021. Furthermore, the surging number of oral diseases together with the rising number of dental procedures conducted worldwide is anticipated to lead to rapid growth in the overall dental imaging equipment market.

  • Dental imaging equipment manufacturers are consistently improving their forward integration capabilities in the value chain and enhancing and establishing distributor networks. Furthermore, growing cases of oral and dental diseases along with an influx of overseas patients seeking low-cost treatments, are both promising business opportunities.

  • Future Market Insights assessed the growth rates and development prospects of the global dental imaging equipment market over the projection period which revealed that due to the impact of macro and industrial dynamics, the market is expected to get influenced by rising rates of dental radiography treatments coupled with rising imaging equipment rates.

  • The utilization of digital subtraction radiography techniques and the growth of digital dental radiology techniques are two different aspects that have contributed significantly to the development of the BPS value.

  • The global dental imaging equipment market is predominantly driven by the growing prevalence of oral health diseases, rising consumer awareness, sedentary and changing lifestyles, and growing dental tourism.

  • Over the recent years, due to the rise in unhealthy eating habits such as excessive intake of alcohol, starchy junk food, smoking, and sweetened soft drinks, which are prevalent amongst the adult population, incidences of dental disorders rapidly increased.

  • According to the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affect about 3.5 billion individuals all over the world and around 10% of the population across the world is affected by severe periodontal disorders. It is due to this severe growth in dental diseases that people are concentrating on dental treatment more than before.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-861

Competitive Landscape

Key market players operating in the global dental imaging equipment market are consolidated by nature, attributing to the presence of a few large players. These players are involved in a large number of strategic alliances. The product launch and acquisition accelerate the manufacturer’s strategy to capitalize on the market share and capture a significant share of the market.

Key Players:

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Carestream Health Inc.

  • Acteon Group

More Insights into the Dental Imaging Equipment Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global dental imaging equipment market by accounting for around 85.8% of the total market share in 2022. The growth of the North American region is attributed to the rising population base and growing disposable income of residents, combined with an increase in periodontal and other dental disorders among the people. The market in the U.S. is expected to remain the main contributor to rising demand for dental imaging equipment in the forecast years.

Germany is yet another country estimated to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities by accounting for 22.6% of the total European dental imaging equipment market in 2022. Germany is predicted to lead the market owing to the surge in dental radiography and the large installed base of digital radiography.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-861

Dental Imaging Equipment Market By Category

By Product:

  • Intraoral X-ray Systems

    • Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems

    • Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems

  • Intraoral Plate Scanner

  • Intraoral Sensors

  • Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

  • Extraoral X-ray Systems

    • Panoramic X-rays Systems

    • Cephalometric Projections Systems

  • Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

  • Intraoral Cameras

By End User:

  • Hospital

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Independent Dental Clinics

  • Forensic Laboratories

Table of Content

1. Assumptions and Acronyms

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Dental Imaging Equipment Market Overview

  4.1. Introduction

      4.1.1. Dental Imaging Equipment Market Definition

      4.1.2. Dental Imaging Equipment Market Taxonomy

      4.1.3. Dental Imaging Equipment Market Product Type Overview

      4.1.4. Overview

  4.2. Dental Imaging Equipment Market Dynamics

      4.2.1. Drivers

      4.2.2. Restraints

      4.2.3. Opportunity

      4.2.4. Value Chain

  4.3. Company Share Analysis

Get detailed TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dental-imaging-equipment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Size : The global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market is expected to exceed US$ 1.53 Bn by 2022.

Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market Share : The global Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 449.4 Mn in 2022.

Surgical Booms Market Growth : The global Surgical Booms Market size reached around US$ 276.0 Mn in 2022.

HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market Technology : Sales of HIV/HBV/HCV test kits are set to rake in revenue worth US$ 6.1 Bn in 2022. As per forecasts, the global HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 8.9 Bn by 2028.

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Analysis : Currently, the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is valued at US$ 702.4 Mn, and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.2% (2022-2029) to end up with a market of US$ 1.07 Bn by the end of 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


