Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Reach US$ 5.91 Billion by 2030 Owing to the Surging Number of Oral Diseases Globally, Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand of dental imaging equipment market is expected to register growth in Europe at rate of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Europe Market Study on Dental Imaging Equipment: Enhanced Precision with Digital & AI Imaging Systems to Drive Market Expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental imaging equipment market is expanding at a phenomenal CAGR of around 7.9% over the projection period from 2022 to 2030. The global market is projected to surge from a valuation of US$ 2.99 Bn in 2021 to US$ 5.91 Bn by 2030, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. Driven by this, sales of dental imaging equipment are expected to rise at a 7.9% CAGR through 2030. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, it has been estimated that the sales of dental imaging equipment grew at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2014 and 2021.



According to FMI, the market growth rate of dental imaging equipment will surge by 48 basis point share (BPS) in H1-2022(O) in comparison to H1-2021. The variation between the BPS values observed within this market in H1, 2022 - outlook over the H1, 2022 projected period reflects a decline of 10 BPS units.

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry along with the surging affordability of imaging systems combined with the need for accurate and rapid diagnosis is known as the optimal factors bolstering the growth of the dental imaging equipment market over the projection period. Furthermore, the dental imaging equipment market growth is majorly accelerated by the rising number of dental practices, technological advancements in dentistry, rising dental expenditure, increasing incidence of dental diseases, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry worldwide.

Key Takeaways

The dental imaging equipment market accounted for about 2% market share of the US$ 156.4 Bn dentistry market in 2021. Furthermore, the surging number of oral diseases together with the rising number of dental procedures conducted worldwide is anticipated to lead to rapid growth in the overall dental imaging equipment market.

Dental imaging equipment manufacturers are consistently improving their forward integration capabilities in the value chain and enhancing and establishing distributor networks. Furthermore, growing cases of oral and dental diseases along with an influx of overseas patients seeking low-cost treatments, are both promising business opportunities.

Future Market Insights assessed the growth rates and development prospects of the global dental imaging equipment market over the projection period which revealed that due to the impact of macro and industrial dynamics, the market is expected to get influenced by rising rates of dental radiography treatments coupled with rising imaging equipment rates.

The utilization of digital subtraction radiography techniques and the growth of digital dental radiology techniques are two different aspects that have contributed significantly to the development of the BPS value.

The global dental imaging equipment market is predominantly driven by the growing prevalence of oral health diseases, rising consumer awareness, sedentary and changing lifestyles, and growing dental tourism.

Over the recent years, due to the rise in unhealthy eating habits such as excessive intake of alcohol, starchy junk food, smoking, and sweetened soft drinks, which are prevalent amongst the adult population, incidences of dental disorders rapidly increased.

According to the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affect about 3.5 billion individuals all over the world and around 10% of the population across the world is affected by severe periodontal disorders. It is due to this severe growth in dental diseases that people are concentrating on dental treatment more than before.



Competitive Landscape

Key market players operating in the global dental imaging equipment market are consolidated by nature, attributing to the presence of a few large players. These players are involved in a large number of strategic alliances. The product launch and acquisition accelerate the manufacturer’s strategy to capitalize on the market share and capture a significant share of the market.

Key Players:

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Acteon Group



More Insights into the Dental Imaging Equipment Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global dental imaging equipment market by accounting for around 85.8% of the total market share in 2022. The growth of the North American region is attributed to the rising population base and growing disposable income of residents, combined with an increase in periodontal and other dental disorders among the people. The market in the U.S. is expected to remain the main contributor to rising demand for dental imaging equipment in the forecast years.

Germany is yet another country estimated to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities by accounting for 22.6% of the total European dental imaging equipment market in 2022. Germany is predicted to lead the market owing to the surge in dental radiography and the large installed base of digital radiography.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market By Category

By Product:

Intraoral X-ray Systems Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Extraoral X-ray Systems Panoramic X-rays Systems Cephalometric Projections Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

Intraoral Cameras



By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Dental Clinics

Forensic Laboratories

