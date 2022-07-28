U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 7.54%, Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Drive Growth - Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental implant abutment systems market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. Some of the common dental diseases include dental caries, oral cancer, and dental trauma. These diseases are mainly caused by high tobacco consumption, alcohol abuse, and poor oral hygiene. Other causes include limited access to dental care and high consumption of fluoridated water. Among children, the presence of cavities can lead to various orthodontic conditions. Moreover, tooth decay can result in the infection of the teeth and gums as well as tooth loss, which hampers the alignment of the teeth. Thus, the prevalence of dental diseases will drive the demand for dental implants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The dental implant abutment systems market size is expected to grow by USD 604.06 million from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers information about the current global market scenario as well as the
market landscape. Download a Sample Report

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Trend

Technological advances are a trend in the market. Some of these advances include the development of next-generation dental implant abutment systems. For instance, in June 2019, Nobel Biocare Services launched Xeal abutment surface and TiUltra implant surface, which provide enhanced early tissue integration and long-term tissue stability through the Mucointegration concept. Moreover, rapid advances in 3D printed technology have led to the development of customized and biocompatible 3D-printed dental implant abutment systems. For instance, in February 2022, Byrnes Dental Lab implemented an automated post-printing solution. Such advances will fuel the demand for dental implant abutment systems.

Find out which trends will impact the future of the dental implants market. View our
Sample Report

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the dental implant abutment systems market by product (stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems and custom abutment systems), technology (pre-mill and CAD/CAM), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will contribute 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, the growing popularity of dental procedures, the rising awareness and concerns about oral health, and the growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The US is a key country for the dental implant abutment systems market in North America. The high prevalence of dental diseases requiring dental implants is likely to drive the growth of the market focus in the US. For instance, in the US, 63% of adults visited dentists in 2020.

The stock/prefabricated abutment systems segment by technology will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These systems are less expensive and easy to use. They have advanced mechanical properties and provide significant biocompatibility. Such factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Related Reports

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 604.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adamas Implants Ltd., Argen Corp., Arum Europe GmbH, Bio3 Implants GmbH, Bioconcept Co. Ltd., Bone System Srl, BTI Biotechnology Institute S.L., Cendres Metaux Management SA, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., DESS Dental Smart Solutions, Ditron Dental, Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Straumann Holding AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG., ZEST Anchors LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Custom abutment systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Pre-mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 CAD/CAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Adamas Implants Ltd.

  • 11.4 Argen Corp.

  • 11.5 Bio3 Implants GmbH

  • 11.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 11.7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

  • 11.8 Dynamic Abutment Solutions

  • 11.9 Straumann Holding AG

  • 11.10 Nobel Biocare Services AG.

  • 11.11 ZEST Anchors LLC

  • 11.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-implant-abutment-systems-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-7-54-increasing-prevalence-of-dental-diseases-to-drive-growth---discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301594326.html

SOURCE Technavio

