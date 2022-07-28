Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 7.54%, Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Drive Growth - Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental implant abutment systems market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. Some of the common dental diseases include dental caries, oral cancer, and dental trauma. These diseases are mainly caused by high tobacco consumption, alcohol abuse, and poor oral hygiene. Other causes include limited access to dental care and high consumption of fluoridated water. Among children, the presence of cavities can lead to various orthodontic conditions. Moreover, tooth decay can result in the infection of the teeth and gums as well as tooth loss, which hampers the alignment of the teeth. Thus, the prevalence of dental diseases will drive the demand for dental implants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The dental implant abutment systems market size is expected to grow by USD 604.06 million from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Trend

Technological advances are a trend in the market. Some of these advances include the development of next-generation dental implant abutment systems. For instance, in June 2019, Nobel Biocare Services launched Xeal abutment surface and TiUltra implant surface, which provide enhanced early tissue integration and long-term tissue stability through the Mucointegration concept. Moreover, rapid advances in 3D printed technology have led to the development of customized and biocompatible 3D-printed dental implant abutment systems. For instance, in February 2022, Byrnes Dental Lab implemented an automated post-printing solution. Such advances will fuel the demand for dental implant abutment systems.

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the dental implant abutment systems market by product (stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems and custom abutment systems), technology (pre-mill and CAD/CAM), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will contribute 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, the growing popularity of dental procedures, the rising awareness and concerns about oral health, and the growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The US is a key country for the dental implant abutment systems market in North America. The high prevalence of dental diseases requiring dental implants is likely to drive the growth of the market focus in the US. For instance, in the US, 63% of adults visited dentists in 2020.

The stock/prefabricated abutment systems segment by technology will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These systems are less expensive and easy to use. They have advanced mechanical properties and provide significant biocompatibility. Such factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 604.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adamas Implants Ltd., Argen Corp., Arum Europe GmbH, Bio3 Implants GmbH, Bioconcept Co. Ltd., Bone System Srl, BTI Biotechnology Institute S.L., Cendres Metaux Management SA, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., DESS Dental Smart Solutions, Ditron Dental, Dyna Dental Engineering B.V., Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Straumann Holding AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG., ZEST Anchors LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

