Dental Implant Removal Kit Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 3.10% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dental Implant Removal Kit Market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.10%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.
Key Takeaways:
The increasing prevalence of oral diseases will drive the demand for dental implant removal kit during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness regarding oral diseases will encourage market revenue growth.
North America will dominate the global market.
Dental Implant Removal Kit Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Growth Rate
CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2031
Historical Year
2021
Segments Covered
Type of Implant, Implant Removal Techniques, End-user, and Region.
Regional Scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The increased prevalence of oral diseases are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global dental implant removal kit market. Additionally, dental implants' high rate of success contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, their ability to reduce harm to the surrounding bone tissue and make the implant removal safe and simple support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global dental implant removal kit market from three perspectives: Type of Implant, Implant Removal Techniques, End-user, and Region.
Type of Implant Segmentation: Based on the type of implant, the global dental implant removal kit market is segmented into endosteum implants, subperiosteal implants, and zygoma implants. The endosteum implants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because endosteal implants are most popular form of dental implants are endosteal implants, which have a high success rate and may support a variety of dental restorations, including single crowns and full-arch bridges.
Implant Removal Techniques Segmentation: Based on the implant removal techniques, the global dental implant removal kit market is segmented into bur-forceps, neo-bur-elevator-forceps, trephine, high torque wrench (HTW), and scalpel-forceps technique (SF). The segment dominates the market because with this method, the dentist can drill a tiny hole in the bone to gain access to the tooth and remove it securely and successfully.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global dental implant removal kit market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and others. The dental clinic segment dominates the market because dental clinics offer patients a range of dental services, such as implant placement and removal, as well as education and counselling on the value of good oral hygiene routines and lifestyle choices that may have an impact on the development and progression of different dental issues.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global dental implant removal kit market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global dental implant removal kit market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global dental implant removal kit market can be attributed to the rising number of dental implant operations, increased funding to enhance processes in the dental implant removal kit, the region's growing elderly population, and the presence of the top dental implant manufacturers and suppliers.
Competitive Landscape
The following are the top companies in the global dental implant removal kit market:
Neobiotech
ZimVie Inc.
Dental Implant Techologies Inc.
Julldent
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.
Osstem UK
BTI Biotechnology Institute
Institut Straumann AG
MIS IMPLANTS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
The market for dental implant removal kit is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.
